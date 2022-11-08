Dozens of children as young as 13 illegally worked hazardous jobs — some of them suffering workplace injuries — at a food safety sanitation provider, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order andinjunction against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation into plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, according to a Nov. 9 news release.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO