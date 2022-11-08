ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mahoningmatters.com

Kids as young as 13 got chemical burns working at sanitation business, officials say

Dozens of children as young as 13 illegally worked hazardous jobs — some of them suffering workplace injuries — at a food safety sanitation provider, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order andinjunction against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation into plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, according to a Nov. 9 news release.
NEBRASKA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Sisolak concedes; Lombardo will be next Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — Republican Joe Lombardo will become Nevada’s next governor, making the unconventional leap from county sheriff to the state’s top executive office after unseating first-term Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak by a razor-thin margin. Sisolak, 68, who was Nevada’s first Democratic governor in nearly two decades,...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy