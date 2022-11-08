Indian Motorcycle Announces 2023 Model Year Lineup; Revises FTR Lineup & Debuts Indian Challenger Elite

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2023 model year lineup, featuring the new FTR Sport and Indian Challenger Elite, along with various model updates and new accessories across the line. In addition, the 2023 lineup features a variety of new color options, highlighted by vibrant color schemes for FTR and FTR Sport on newly designed tank covers.

“Fully loaded with models and styles for the widest range of riders, the 2023 lineup is a powerful testament to our team’s relentless effort to build and refine a truly comprehensive product offering over the past nine years,” said Mike Dougherty, President for Indian Motorcycle. “This effort has been focused across the line and within each model lineup, as evidenced by the introduction of the FTR Sport – the addition of which creates four unique FTR offerings, each with its own style and personality.”

FTR: An American Original

Headlining the 2023 model year news is the introduction of a new FTR mid-range trim, the FTR Sport. Replacing FTR S, the FTR Sport sits just below the premium FTR R Carbon, but above of the FTR and FTR Rally – creating four distinct trim models for riders to choose from.

Designed for riders to cut loose and enjoy the pure sport of motorcycling, the FTR Sport’s bold aesthetics and sporty componentry, including a number plate, chin fairing and seat cowl, take the FTR’s energetic attitude to another level. A totally unique take on American V-twin performance with an unmistakable, muscular style, the FTR truly is an American original.

New for 2023, the FTR Sport and FTR R Carbon are upgraded with a four-inch round touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring navigation. Three ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) provide unique performance experiences for varying preferences and riding conditions, while Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS provide confident, predictable handling in all conditions. The FTR R Carbon separates itself as the premium offering with carbon fiber components, premium seat, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks and a gold piggyback shock. The FTR Sport touts a new tank panel design and is available in Black Metallic with Indy Red accents and White Lightning with Indy Red and Black Metallic accents. The iconic Indian Script logo tank panels are exclusive to the FTR R Carbon, which is finished with a classy Cloud Silver and Championship Gold pinstriping.

While primary componentry carry-over for FTR and FTR Rally models, all four FTR models now offer a new sport exhaust muffler, and a retuned front braking system, which provides a firmer feel. Indian Motorcycle also moved the speedometer up for easier viewing and added a new clutch for improved feel and performance. With the new tank panel design, as seen on FTR Sport, and the addition of bold, vibrant colors, the refreshed FTR further broadens the appeal of the FTR lineup to more riders. The FTR is available in Metallic Black, contrasted by Lifted Lime branding with matching rear shock, and Stealth Gray, featuring Orange Burst branding, rear shock and wheels. Finally, the FTR Rally features 19- and 18-inch cast wheels wrapped with knobby tires. The FTR Rally is available in new Black Smoke paint, Desert Earth frame, and the iconic Indian Motorcycle Headdress logo emblazed across the tank. Pricing for the FTR lineup begins at $13,499.

For added personalization, Indian Motorcycle is launching nine new FTR accessories. Through a brand partnership with Gilles Tooling, Indian Motorcycle is offering co-branded pieces, including Performance Adjustable Rearsets, and three Billet components: Bar End Weights, an Oil Cap and a Radiator Cap. Performance Adjustable Levers will also be available in spring 2023. In addition, Indian Motorcycle has expanded its carbon fiber offering with three new pieces, including an Exhaust Heat Shield, Frame Guard and a Sprocket Cover. To enhance comfort, Indian Motorcycle has introduced a durable and weather-resistant Comfort+ Seat, which combines comfortable ergonomics with additional padding where needed most.

Indian Challenger Elite: Ultimate in Style & Exclusivity

For riders looking for something more exclusive and elevated from the rest, Indian Motorcycle is offering the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite. With only 150 available around the world, the limited-edition bagger makes a bold statement with its premium Sapphire Blue Smoke Paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke Accents.

The perfect blend of style, performance and comfort, the Indian Challenger Elite is sure to turn heads on streets and crush miles on open highways. The PowerPlus engine touts a best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque, and its premium amenities and advanced ride-enhancing technology deliver a ride experience that’s second-to-none. Indian Challenger Elite’s long list of premium features include the following: three selectable ride modes, electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox ®, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, Select floorboards, heated grips, 6.5” Powerband Audio with Saddlebag Speakers, and a new Precision Cut five-spoke wheel. All-in, whether riding two-up for a weekend adventure or commuting solo, the Indian Challenger Elite delivers the ultimate in style and exclusivity.

2023 LINEUP: A Diverse Range for Any Rider

Touting a wider range of models and options than ever before, the 2023 Indian Motorcycle line offers a model suited for any rider and a host of new upgrades, including:

All Thunderstroke and PowerPlus models receive a new clutch – improving the overall feel and forgiveness. This new slipper clutch reduces engine drag which provides a smoother down shifting experience and comfortable ride while improving your ability to maintain traction when facing poor road conditions. Lastly, the larger friction zone and decreased lever effort reduces your clutch fatigue, which can be beneficial in urban areas or when riding in traffic.

Indian Springfield, Chieftain, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster and Indian Pursuit models feature a redesigned LED headlight, which improves reach and spread of light -- helping the rider see what lies ahead, while also improving their visibility to other motorists on the road.

Integrated buttons on the Heated Seats and Heated and Cooled Seats for PowerPlus and heavyweight Thunderstroke models now feature haptics, which allow riders to feel the button’s responsive when wearing gloves.

Indian Pursuit with Premium Package models now offer Lower Fairing Storage compartments as standard.

Models with the four-inch round touchscreen display can now tie their RIDE COMMAND account from the Indian Motorcycle app or website to their bike, allowing app and web-accessible features like vehicle health, vehicle locator and ride tracking.

Across the line, Indian Motorcycle has introduced an array of new paint colors, including Sagebrush Smoke on Chief Dark Horse and Stryker Red Metallic on Scout Bobber Sixty, Chief Bobber and Roadmaster Limited models. Spirit Blue Metallic is a new color option on Chieftain Limited and Indian Pursuit models, while Titanium Smoke is introduced to Indian Challenger Dark Horse models. For a comprehensive view of the lineup’s new paint colors, please visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

For 2023, Indian Motorcycle is introducing an array of functional accessories. First, in partnership with CruzTOOLS ®, Indian Motorcycle is launching three accessories, including two tool kits compatible with all models and an axle adapter for FTR models. To add storage to most models, a new All-Weather Vinyl Tailbag attaches to select passenger seats or luggage racks. In addition, a new Syndicate Heated Seat is available for Indian Challenger models, while a Reduced Reach Kickstand is now available for all Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit models.

For the Chief line, Indian Motorcycle is launching two new bag options. The Chief Fork Bag attaches securely to the front of the handlebars and is perfect for storing smaller items like gloves, glasses, cell phones or water bottles. The new Chief Bobber Saddlebags are water-resistant and add convenient storage without sacrificing style.

For added comfort, Indian Motorcycle is offering Chief riders an upgraded Comfort+ Solo Seat and a two-up Syndicate Seat. The Comfort+ Solo Seat pulls design inspiration from old-school muscle car interiors. The top is more plush than the stock seat and contours to hold the rider securely and comfortably. The new Chief Syndicate Seat complements the bike’s distinct design, while adding comfort and support for both rider and passenger. The Syndicate Seat is made with a durable, weather-resistant black vinyl that won’t fade.

For Chief passengers, Indian Motorcycle is introducing the Low Profile Passenger Backrest, which complements the bike’s style and adds cushioned support to the passenger’s posterior.

Lastly, the new Quick Release Low Profile Trunk for bagger and touring models is expanding its colorway options. The streamlined Low Profile Trunk will now be available in 58 factory colors.

Initial model year 2023 shipping will vary by model. In the coming weeks, new 2023 bagger and touring models will begin shipping to dealers. New 2023 Scout models will start shipping in December. Riders can learn more or test ride by visiting a local Indian Motorcycle dealership. For more information on Indian Motorcycle, or to find a dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company ®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts.

