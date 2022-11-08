Helbiz to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, FL on November 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005921/en/

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference. Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. US Eastern Time (Photo: Business Wire)

路

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. US Eastern Time

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse sales representative.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005921/en/

CONTACT: Helbiz

For media inquiries:

Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com

+1 (646) 726-2146

For investor inquiries:

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796

KEYWORD: FLORIDA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT SOFTWARE HARDWARE TRANSPORTATION STATE/LOCAL TRAVEL

SOURCE: Helbiz

PUB: 11/08/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 11/08/2022 12:02 PM