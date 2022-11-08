ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Citizens for Judicial Fairness Runs Election Day Canvassing Operation and Voter Registration Drive in Wilmington, Exposes Disastrous Decision by All-White Chancery and Supreme Courts to Disenfranchise Delaware Voters

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness has partnered with leading Wilmington-based activist Keandra McDole and grassroots supporters to expose the Delaware Chancery and Supreme Court’s appalling decision to disenfranchise voters through striking down same-day voter registration and vote-by-mail legislation passed by the state legislature. CJF canvassers will blanket major polling sites in Wilmington to register voters who are turned away at the polls and urge them to advocate for Delaware’s leaders to protect voting rights.

Said Keandra McDole , “We refuse to be silent when our sacred right to vote is stripped away by all-white, mostly male groups of judges, even in a Democratic-led state like Delaware. We’re out in the streets canvassing because Delawareans deserve to know that their rights are under attack, and we need to join our voices together to fight for lasting change. We won’t stop until our courts reflect us and our rights are respected by Delaware’s leaders.”

Said Citizens for Judicial Fairness Campaign Manager Chris Coffey , “John Carney’s Delaware is a case study in hypocrisy and bad faith. Is it any surprise that after years of Carney appointing rich, out-of-touch white men to the state’s top courts, those courts then turn around and gut Delawareans’ right to vote? We’re exposing this cycle of hypocrisy and activating disenfranchised Delawareans to take action and fight for their rights.”

Following the election, CJF will mobilize its 5,000-member strong grassroots army to call on the state legislature to enshrine fundamental voting rights into the Delaware Constitution.

TulaBird
5d ago

There is no disenfranchisement. Delaware has never had same day registration. Since our democratic legislators decided to push this resolution through so close to this election, it was struck down. Our legislators should try asking the people of DE what they want their voting laws to look like instead of trying to self deal. They are Power hungry and running scared.

The Associated Press

