Read full article on original website
AP_001347.e737e2f790c345a6a723473ed289da6d.2202
5d ago
All she needed was water and soap… take trash outside in bag and go to laundry mat and put clothes on kids then there would be no smell no trash clean clothes too!!..maybe room spray …
Reply(2)
3
Kenny Sprouls
5d ago
then Don't give her back those children until she gets housing and cleaned up she should of asked for help for her children if she couldn't handle them, so sad chicken have to suffer like this
Reply
3
Cinda Baker
3d ago
it's seems like it takes more effort to be that filthy. how can one sit with the smell and act like it is normal??????? aaahhhh
Reply
2
Related
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
Las Vegas woman takes plea in California doctor's beating death
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement.
NLVPD: Three injured in stabbing at skate park in Craig Ranch
Three men were found suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday afternoon by North Las Vegas Police Department.
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
Former Las Vegas corrections officer battered ex-wife following previous domestic violence arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer who was previously accused of battering his ex-wife in two separate incidents was convicted of domestic violence against her after being arrested again last month.
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
Former model accepts plea deal in California doctor’s death; body found in car trunk near Lake Mead in 2019
Prosecutors say Turner and her boyfriend Jon Kennison beat psychiatrist 71-year-old Thomas Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019
18-year-old accused in fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east valley
Homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old as the suspected shooter in a fatal dispute over money at a home in the east Las Vegas valley.
pvtimes.com
NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car
A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing a man, critically injuring his father
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reports a father and his 21-year-old son were hit while crossing the road on Tuesday night
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas Police: Pregnant juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A pregnant juvenile is in critical condition after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Winder Avenue and Losee Road (just south of East Ann Road). Police claim the...
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas’ first family reburied after nearly 50 years in a lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of Las Vegas’ first families has returned home after half a century in a lab. The bodies were uncovered in 1975, according to Historian Joe Thomson, by former UNLV anthropology professor Sheilagh Brooks. But, her promise to soon return the bodies after digging them up took nearly 50 years to do.
Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
North Las Vegas giving away free turkeys on Saturday
Saturday at 9 a.m., the City of North Las Vegas will kick off the holiday season with a free turkey giveaway at Liberty Park.
Las Vegas police: DUI driver was going 81 mph before killing son, injuring father in crash
A suspected drunk driver who killed a man and injured his father on Tuesday was driving nearly double the speed limit moments before impact, Las Vegas Metro police said.
8newsnow.com
Henderson man says mechanic won’t return car after promise to repair it a year ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic. Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
Comments / 15