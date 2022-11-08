ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariska Hargitay Stuns in Extravagant Ballgown While Posing in Front of NYC Backdrop

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay shines as bright as the NYC skyline.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star went full glam for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Nov 7.

The ceremony was held at Casa Cipriani in New York City in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit promoting American designers. Many famous faces were in attendance, including Cher and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in support of Kim Kardashian, whose shapewear brand, Skims, received the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion.

Hargitay, who brings Olivia Benson to life in the long-running crime drama, wowed in a long-sleeve, black mermaid gown with an extravagant tulle tail by Christian Siriano. She opted for smoky makeup and loose curls as she accessorized the look with Mindi Mond jewelry.

Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

She showed off the look on Instagram, posing in front of the New York City skyline as her backdrop, the lights only enhancing the star’s natural beauty.

@csirianoYou thrill me #CFDAAwards,” she captioned the post, in which she showed off her side profile as she looked off into the distance.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the look, leaving comments such as “You thrill us!!” and “YOU ICON.”

Fellow actress and co-star Molly Burnett simply wrote: “THIS SERVE 😭🙌🖤🖤🖤”

Hargitay has been serving up some top-notch content lately, documenting her experience at a Knicks basketball game in New York City and learning some dance moves from the Knicks City Kids, who are known for wowing fans in the stands during their center-court performances at Madison Square Garden.

