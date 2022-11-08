ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

By Christine Schuster
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
Christine Schuster

1701 Pine Street W., Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of Homecoming Photography.

A sleek home for modern living is on the market near Stillwater's historic downtown, beckoning its next owner to leave the clutter behind and settle into a new way of living.

Homeowner and architect Eric Melchiori said the $1.25 million listing includes all the furnishings, each hand-selected and drawn to scale during the design and engineering process.

"Inspiration comes from Scandinavian architecture with ultra clean lines, natural woods, and direct continuity with the nature outside," Melchiori shared. "In a world of sensory overload I wanted to build a house that delivers calmness and minimal mental clutter."

Jessica Gillin with eXp Realty has the listing at 1701 Pine St. W.

The property features a pickle ball court surrounded by mature trees on the wooded, half-acre lot.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home includes heated flooring and luxury appliances, including a touch-screen coffee maker.

The garage is kept behind a fully-insulated glass panel garage door and includes an electric vehicle charging station, cold and hot water for car washing and in-floor heating to maintain warmth year round.

According to Melchiori, specialized engineering techniques were used to maximize natural light throughout the home.

Island countertops are waterfall-style to minimize material transitions and the cabinets are smooth, natural slabs with wood stain colors developed and tested over the course of six months.

Special care was taken to design the interior's sight lines, so there are no direct views into closets or bathrooms and the use of doors is minimized.

"Leave your clutter behind, take only what you can carry, and settle in to a new way of thinking," Melchiori wrote.

