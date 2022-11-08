America’s election systems are more than just machines – they’re people, who are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressured

(THE CONVERSATION) With control of Congress and statehouses at stake, voters across the nation headed to the polls on Election Day 2022. That was after more than 42 million people had already voted early or by mail. The Conversation asked four scholars to give us their initial observations on the voting, in an election whose outcome may be be determined by voters’ concerns about the economy and democracy – and whose full results will take days to know.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO