America’s election systems are more than just machines – they’re people, who are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressured

Republican who toppled Dems’ campaign chief says it’s time to move beyond Trump
The New York Republican who toppled the House Democrats’ campaign chairman this week is calling for the GOP to move beyond former President Trump. Mike Lawler, a state assemblyman who upset Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday, said he’d “like to see the party move forward” after the midterm elections, where Republicans failed to deliver the victories they’d promised in a cycle they were expected to own.
Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner
(THE CONVERSATION) With control of Congress and statehouses at stake, voters across the nation headed to the polls on Election Day 2022. That was after more than 42 million people had already voted early or by mail. The Conversation asked four scholars to give us their initial observations on the voting, in an election whose outcome may be be determined by voters’ concerns about the economy and democracy – and whose full results will take days to know.
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home. The basketball star was arrested for drug possession at a Russian airport in February and later sentenced to 9 years in prison. Her lawyers say she is serving that sentence inside of a Russian labor camp.
What does the autumn statement have in store? A poison pill for Labour | Larry Elliott
Spending cuts and tax rises will deepen the recession so the pain will be deferred until 2025 and a likely Starmer government
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – During Friday’s COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets –warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe. US officials and leaders from around the world say the fight against climate change is also a race...
