Georgia State

Midterms 2022: 4 experts on the effects of voter intimidation laws, widespread mail-in voting – and what makes a winner

(THE CONVERSATION) With control of Congress and statehouses at stake, voters across the nation headed to the polls on Election Day 2022. That was after more than 42 million people had already voted early or by mail. The Conversation asked four scholars to give us their initial observations on the voting, in an election whose outcome may be be determined by voters’ concerns about the economy and democracy – and whose full results will take days to know.
GEORGIA STATE
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news...
INDIANA STATE
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada

(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
NEVADA STATE
British trade minister visits Washington

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British trade minister Kemi Badenoch will visit Washington on Monday to meet politicians and address business representatives to try to boost ties with the United States even as talks over a free trade deal have stalled.
INDIANA STATE
Adoption of Native American children at center of new Supreme Court case

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – The Supreme Court has a decision to make about whether Native American families should be given preference in the adoptions of Native children. This week the court heard challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act. Right now the law gives preference to Native American families when it comes to fostering and adopting Native American children.
WASHINGTON STATE
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
