Proposed pavement replacement and levee construction on Iowa 333 in Fremont County to be discussed November 15

(Fremont Co) The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed pavement replacement and levee construction on Iowa 333 from BNSF railroad to .6 miles east of I-29 in Fremont County.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

Traffic will be maintained at all times during construction via I-29 and U.S. 275.

For general information regarding the project contact, Scott Suhr, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E 7th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-243-7627, email scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.