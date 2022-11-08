Read full article on original website
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
DaBaby Clowned for Selling Buy-One-Get-One-Free Tickets to 1,300 Capacity Show
DaBaby is getting clowned on social media for offering a BOGO deal on tickets to his upcoming show. This afternoon (Nov. 7), DaBaby began trending on Twitter after info had surfaced that he was selling buy-one-get-one-free tickets to his Nov. 15 show at Iron City in Birmingham, Ala. According to the venue's website, it "has a 1,300 standing capacity."
3 Capital Region Winter Getaways Named Most Romantic In U.S.
Looking to fire up the romance in your relationship? Book a getaway at one of the nation's best romantic getaways right in the Capital Region's backyard. Is there anything more romantic than heading to a winter destination with that special someone to get cozy by the fire for a weekend getaway? Not really, and we have so many great winter destinations to keep the romance going throughout the season.
This Family from Central NY is Set to Be on ‘Family Feud’! When Can You See Them?
Of all the bad puns I came up with to begin this story, here's the one I'm unveiling to the public: survey says...Central New York!. Don't worry, I know it's pretty bad. Clunky puns aside, the actual story here is a very fun one. Family Feud is one of the most popular game shows in America right now, and is in the middle of airing its 24th season in 2022. Steve Harvey has been the show's host since 2010, and has had a tenure that is now rivaling the tenure of Richard Dawson for the most prolific host in the show's history.
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
