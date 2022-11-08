1958: 'Our Own Racialist Thugs'

Related
What is a Jehovah’s Witness and what do they believe?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. There are almost nine million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide but many only know them...
Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?
Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.”. Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the...
Unseen photos of Nazi Kristallnacht released 84 years later. Here’s what they reveal
What was Kristallnacht? Who was involved in Kristallnacht?
The Exit of the Trains review – deeply moving first-hand accounts of Holocaust atrocity
Co-directed with historian Adrian Cioflâncã, this exhaustive and harrowing documentary from Radu Jude revisits a heinous chapter in Romanian history: the Iași pogrom, which over the course of a few days in the summer of 1941 saw the massacre of more than 13,000 Jewish civilians. At nearly three hours long, this challenging film demands patience, attention, and even courage from its viewers.
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
America founded as a Christian nation? Nothing could be further from the truth
Letters to the editor on Christian nationalism, standing up to defend democracy, Trump followers dying of COVID and a former longtime Republican state senator endorses Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
Why Do Christian Nationalists Sound So Much Like the KKK? | Opinion
It's becoming increasingly obvious: Christian nationalists sound uncannily like the Ku Klux Klan.
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIV: Ordinary Bureaucrats and Functionaries
*Editor’s Note: Part XIV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. In this group, there were the ordinary bureaucrats and functionaries in the middle and lower levels of government. They included German experts on the Jewish people and the civil servants in the German Foreign Office, who served as the apologist, defender, and propagandist for the “antisemitic movement in Germany.” The decision by key personnel to advance antisemitic policy “was calculated, not fanatical.” This was not the primary reason for their conduct “but rather a symptom.” They were not forced by any “external threat” to act as they did. Whatever personal reservations they might have harbored about handling the Jewish question, they unvaryingly performed their responsibilities with “meticulous efficiency.”
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Stanford Linguists Show How Nazis Got Away with Murder
The team analyzed the language used in propaganda between 1927 and 1945 to understand how Nazis dehumanized Jews.
Ex-Mobsters Can’t Escape Their Criminal History — So They Promote It on YouTube
Sammy Gravano is reflecting on the old days. “I grab him in a bear hug, the [van] door comes flying open, guys come running out,” he says, sitting back in a leather armchair, his voice gravelly. But Gravano isn’t reminiscing about some rough-and-tumble prank from his youth; he’s recounting the kidnapping and gangland slaying of Philadelphia gangster John “Johnny Keys” Simone forty years ago. Gravano is Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, the onetime underboss of New York’s notorious Gambino crime family, and these days, he’s giving up all his best stories as — what else? — a creator. The story...
WKRC
Duane, Is That Right? America is now a 'flawed democracy'?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Across America, flags still wave, politicians continue to campaign, vying for votes that are still being cast. But for many, the mood in the country doesn’t feel the same after a pandemic, protests that turned into riots, and political polarization that produced a siege on the US Capitol.
Doug Mastriano acted in movie that critics say exploited the Holocaust to push right-wing agenda
Holocaust experts are condemning Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano after reviewing a low-budget right-wing film he acted in that likens the mass genocide of Jewish people in the 1940’s to abortion.The Washington Post asked a panel of four Holocaust experts to watch the film and offer their perspectives on its message and treatment of the genocide.Mr Mastriano acted in the 2019 film, Operation Resist, as did his son, who played a Nazi.The paper reports that the film ends with a Jewish Holocaust survivor urging a modern-day school board to include information on the Holocaust in textbooks while also condemning...
How 'All Quiet on the Western Front' refuses to justify the brutal futility of World War I
War films generally have plots. This is not surprising, of course, as moviegoers tend to want to see a story unfold at the cinema. But these narratives can actually make it harder capture the senselessness of war. Even movies committed to showing the brutality and cruelty of combat, like “Full Metal Jacket” or “1917,” tend to structure the brutality and cruelty around missions or goals which inevitably rationalize the action. Soldiers, in these films, are going somewhere; they have something to do — whether that “something” is taking out a sniper (as in “Full Metal Jacket”) or preventing a doomed attack (as in “1917”). They may die and fail; they may persevere and succeed. But either way the fact that there is something specific to gain, something specific to do, gives their fate, and war itself, a measure of meaning.
Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented
Warnings that leaders like Donald Trump hold a dagger at the throat of democracy have evoked a sense of befuddlement among moderates. How can so many Republicans – voters, once reasonable-sounding officeholders and the new breed of activists who claim to be superpatriots committed to democracy – be acting like willing enablers of democracy’s destruction? […] The post Why some people think fascism is the greatest expression of democracy ever invented appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy
When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
