Detroit, MI

Josh McDaniels unlikely to swap Derek Carr for C.J. Stroud despite Raiders rumor

There were recent rumors linking to the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud, but they’ve since been shut down. The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season entering Week 10. They managed to bring in huge names like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster the roster after making a run to the playoffs the year prior. Yet, the team is 2-6 on the year under head coach Josh McDaniels, and is in good position to potentially get a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10

With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan victory over EMU, Emoni Bates

Michigan survived a scare from Eastern Michigan and former five-star prospect Emoni Bates. Despite a 30-point outing from Bates, the Wolverines won, 88-83, and leaned on forward Hunter Dickinson who scored 31 points and had seven rebounds. “Yeah, I learned a lot,” coach Juwan Howard said via TheMichiganInsider.com. “The guys...
