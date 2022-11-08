Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
KC Chiefs: It’s time to see what Ronald Jones brings to the table
When the Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones this past offseason, it was almost a unanimously approved signing by the fanbase. A seasoned veteran with Super Bowl-winning experience that ideally provided depth to a questionable running back room. Then, the team drafted explosive rookie Isiah Pacheco at the...
Josh McDaniels unlikely to swap Derek Carr for C.J. Stroud despite Raiders rumor
There were recent rumors linking to the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud, but they’ve since been shut down. The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season entering Week 10. They managed to bring in huge names like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster the roster after making a run to the playoffs the year prior. Yet, the team is 2-6 on the year under head coach Josh McDaniels, and is in good position to potentially get a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10
With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
Michigan basketball escapes scare from energetic Eastern Michigan, 88-83: Game thread replay
Game 2: No. 22 Michigan basketball (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) When: 9 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: ESPNU. ...
247Sports
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan victory over EMU, Emoni Bates
Michigan survived a scare from Eastern Michigan and former five-star prospect Emoni Bates. Despite a 30-point outing from Bates, the Wolverines won, 88-83, and leaned on forward Hunter Dickinson who scored 31 points and had seven rebounds. “Yeah, I learned a lot,” coach Juwan Howard said via TheMichiganInsider.com. “The guys...
Chargers vs. 49ers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are built for prime time football. We just have the one game to focus on, so why not place a couple of fun bets?. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite same game parlay for the NFL Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1