WBIR
CCSO: Wanted man found dead in Indiana
Brian Heinsohn, a man on TBI's Most Wanted, died before officers were able to arrest him. Indiana law enforcement tracked him down at a home Friday night.
Indianapolis Recorder
Man convicted in fatal 2020 protests shooting won’t serve time in prison
A man convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing won’t serve time in prison. A Marion County judge sentenced Tyler Newby, 32, to one year of home detention and four...
Police chase stolen U-Haul through 3 Indiana counties, 2 arrested
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police chased a stolen U-Haul box truck through several Indiana counties before arresting two people in Clark County near Sellersburg. Police were called to a Home Depot in Seymour just before 3 p.m. for an attempted theft. Officers arrived as the suspects were leaving in a...
cbs4indy.com
Former business manager of Indy Catholic parish pleads guilty to $570k worth of wire fraud
INDIANAPOLIS — The former business manager of a Catholic parish in Indianapolis signed a plea agreement to pay more than $570,000 in restitution after stealing from the organization over a span of more than 10 years. The agreement, filed in October in the U.S. District Court Southern District of...
WTHR
Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio
While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
kjluradio.com
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
Indy man sentenced to 7.5 years in embezzlement case after spending 8 years on the run
INDIANAPOLIS – A wanted Indianapolis man who spent years living under an assumed name is expected to spend more than 7 years in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, embezzled more than $2.2 million from Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws and band saws. […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man, woman charged with sending defense-related data to China
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department. An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe,...
WISH-TV
Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died. He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death:. “Rex...
Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
WISH-TV
Taxpayers may fund defense for suspect in 2017 Delphi murders in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a judge grants a public defender to Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, as he has requested, that attorney must meet certain criteria to handle a murder case. For one, the attorney must have a minimum of three years’ criminal trial experience. Teen girls “Abby”...
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
WISH-TV
Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
Johnson County veteran throwing knives & axes to stay healthy and alive
The sound of knives and axes flying through the air and landing on their wooden destination helps Mike Day get through the day.
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
Noblesville veteran calls for accountability, transparency over missing benefits
A Noblesville veteran is calling for accountability and transparency after a lawsuit revealed hundreds of Hamilton County veterans are missing thousands of dollars in benefits.
