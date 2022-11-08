ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indy man sentenced to 7.5 years in embezzlement case after spending 8 years on the run

INDIANAPOLIS – A wanted Indianapolis man who spent years living under an assumed name is expected to spend more than 7 years in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, embezzled more than $2.2 million from Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws and band saws. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died. He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death:. “Rex...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy