Broncos survey fans on potential new uniforms
The Denver Broncos appear to be gearing up for revamped uniforms. The team started emailing season ticket holders on Friday asking them to complete a survey on the team’s uniform future. “Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform...
