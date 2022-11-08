Read full article on original website
23 Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Catastrophes That Venue Staff Witnessed In Horror
"Someone had taken a poop in the middle of the women's room floor, and NO ONE told us!"
TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country host hopes he can inspire others to ‘make the most of every day’
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
(NewsNation) — Dave Chappelle’s anticipated appearance as host of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” is causing some unrest as many of the show’s writers are protesting his appearance. Some writers plan to sit out Chapelle’s episode due to the comedian’s recent string of what...
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76
(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
