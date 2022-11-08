ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
