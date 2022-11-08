MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO