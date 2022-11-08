Read full article on original website
defunddemocrats
4d ago
Why when a woman is killed and is pregnant they charge the killer for the baby as well, but an abortion its ok? Abortion is even worst because the mom actually premeditated it, on her own baby.
Bee Hend
4d ago
That rush of speed changes everyone involved. Bless da Family of the victims what a senseless lost.
Tonay
4d ago
and the insurance company is going to press charges on top of him killing someone and leaving the scene and his baby mother is about to sue him. 30+ years should do it. being that he's young.
Click10.com
Candlelight vigil attendees grieve for cyclist killed by driver who fled in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A group of street safety advocates and grieving family and friends of the late Roy Miralda met on Friday for a candlelight vigil in Broward County. It had been six days since a driver struck and killed Miralda, 41, while he was riding his bicycle at about 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, in Pembroke Pines, relatives said.
WSVN-TV
Tow truck driver shoots driver following traffic dispute in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., outside of Ultimate Auto Werks at Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street, a male tow truck driver got into a dispute with a male driver.
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
Click10.com
Teen shot with a bb gun in Hollywood, search now on for shooter
Hollywood, FLA – A mother speaking with Local 10 News after her 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg with a bb gun. She says it happened at Holland Park in Hollywood on Veterans Day around 1:30 p.m. The incident left her and her family so shaken to the...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
WSVN-TV
Metrorail security guard shoots rider following fight at Overtown station, 1 hospitalized
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot by a security guard at the Overtown Metrorail station, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the rider and security guard got into an altercation inside the station, located at 701 NW First Court, just before 1 p.m., Friday.
calleochonews.com
Marijuana edibles being sold to minors by a 22-year-old girl in Miami
After students experienced THC overdoses, Miami police arrested the 22-year-old supplying marijuana edibles to minors. A 22-year-old woman in Miami, Thalia Aceves, has been bonded out of jail. According to the officials, she was detained for allegedly supplying cannabis or marijuana edibles to a pupil. Here's more on this matter...
Click10.com
Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy. Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment...
Click10.com
Mobile home erupts in flames in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A fire erupted inside a mobile home in Hialeah Gardens Saturday morning. The mobile home community is located along West Okeechobee Road. Video taken from neighbors shows a bright orange glow surrounding the mobile home that burned. Thick smoke could also be seen shooting from...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for Missing Teenager With Infant Child
Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
NBC Miami
Pair Arrested in Series of Robberies and Abductions in Miami: Police
Two men responsible for a string of robberies and abductions over a five-day period in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood last month have been arrested, police said. Jesus Carbonell, 51, and Zdenek Jelen, 49, are facing a number of charges that include kidnapping and robbery, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami Police...
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
Click10.com
Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
Click10.com
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
Click10.com
Police: Beer, toilet paper theft led officers to nab trio suspected in robberies, abductions
MIAMI – Miami police arrested two men and one woman they say were involved in a string of robberies and abductions in late October, mainly centered in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. The Miami Police Department announced the arrests Thursday. According to an arrest report, in the first...
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Click10.com
Miami teen, baby return home safely after being reported missing
MIAMI – Miami police say a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing, along with her 5-month-old son, returned home safely Friday morning after being reported missing. According to authorities, Yailin Denni Vargas and her son were reported missing by Vargas’ mother earlier in the morning after they were last seen in the Brickell area where they live.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man steals grocery and alcohol from store, said he had a firearm
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after deputies say he stole grocery and alcohol from a store. The theft took place at El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 2. Deputies say when the male was challenged by management, he insinuated that...
