2nd suspect arrested in Richmond County double Homicide

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in a murder that claimed the life of two teens.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arquette Jones in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Kameron Tucker and 17-year-old Kentevios Wageman.

They were found shot to death on Cascade Drive. That’s located between Highland Avenue and Walden Drive.

18-year-old Andre Rountree was arrested on September 29th also for the double murder.

Arquette Jones has been charged with two counts of Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Both suspects remain in the Richmond County Jail.

