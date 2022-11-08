2nd suspect arrested in Richmond County double Homicide
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in a murder that claimed the life of two teens.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arquette Jones in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Kameron Tucker and 17-year-old Kentevios Wageman.ALSO ON WJBF: GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation
They were found shot to death on Cascade Drive. That’s located between Highland Avenue and Walden Drive.
18-year-old Andre Rountree was arrested on September 29th also for the double murder.
Arquette Jones has been charged with two counts of Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
Both suspects remain in the Richmond County Jail.
