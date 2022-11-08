Read full article on original website
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property. The post Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens appeared first on KYMA.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Honors its Vets; Adds Names to Wall
EL CENTRO — Gunshots rang out and gray smoke wafted through the air from the rifles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 Honor Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony opened...
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally.
holtvilletribune.com
Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year
BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
AZCA tree lighting event this weekend
A local organization is bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in Yuma. The post AZCA tree lighting event this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers
Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting
CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley
Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
City of El Centro Parks & Rec hosts Movie Night Under the Stars
On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation will host Movie Night Under the Stars. The post City of El Centro Parks & Rec hosts Movie Night Under the Stars appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
beyondbordersnews.com
Election Results Show Who Will Represent the Imperial County
The time for talking and campaigning is now over and after an intense election day, the preliminary results are showing who our representatives are going to be. The preliminary results that were published at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 showed people where things were going. The third update will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. according to the Imperial County Elections Department.
thedesertreview.com
Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)
The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Central Advances with Win Over Brawley
EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team defeated rival Brawley Union, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 10, advancing the Spartans to the semifinals. Central (7-3 overall), seeded second in...
