Brawley, CA

holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Honors its Vets; Adds Names to Wall

EL CENTRO — Gunshots rang out and gray smoke wafted through the air from the rifles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 Honor Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony opened...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library

EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year

BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers

Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
KYMA News 11

SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley

Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
beyondbordersnews.com

Election Results Show Who Will Represent the Imperial County

The time for talking and campaigning is now over and after an intense election day, the preliminary results are showing who our representatives are going to be. The preliminary results that were published at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 showed people where things were going. The third update will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. according to the Imperial County Elections Department.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Updated November 8 2022 Imperial County Election Results (As of November 9)

The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Total Elector Group. Vote by Mail. Cards Cast: 26,263. Voters Cast: 13,123. Turnout: 15.04%. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Central Advances with Win Over Brawley

EL CENTRO — The Central Union High School football team defeated rival Brawley Union, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 10, advancing the Spartans to the semifinals. Central (7-3 overall), seeded second in...
BRAWLEY, CA

