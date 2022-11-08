Although it’s still early days, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on track to have the third-biggest opening for a superhero movie this year, Deadline reports. As box office reports from international markets and Thursday night previews begin to trickle in, Coogler’s sequel is easily outperforming both of Warner Bros. Discovery’s big caped offerings this year—the recent Black Adam and February’s The Batman. The only films it trails behind, in terms of comic book adaptations, are two of Marvel’s own: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and Thor: Love And Thunder, which landed smack in the middle of the summer blockbuster season.

2 DAYS AGO