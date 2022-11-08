Read full article on original website
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair, hiring hundreds
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs on Thursday, November 17th. The casino is hosting a job fair in Porterville to fill numerous positions, over 100 of them immediately, and a few hundred more after the casino completes its relocation and expansion. Eagle Mountain Casino is looking […]
Eagle Mountain Casino looking to add hundreds of employees for new location
The new location of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is nearing a grand opening date. The focus has been on hiring 500 additional staff members.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
beckersasc.com
On the 'brink of financial collapse': California system CEO implores governor for funding
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is a busy hospital with a robust emergency room seeing more than 81,000 patients per year. The hospital is among Healthgrades' top 250 hospitals in the nation and had a financially strong position pre-pandemic with an A3 Moody's Investors Service rating. Then the pandemic hit. Since...
thesungazette.com
The Darling wakes to new management company
VISALIA – There’s a new manager in town, and they go by the name Charlestowne Hotels. At the start of November, The Darling Hotel gave the new company full reins of its hospitality operations. On Nov. 1, Charlestowne Hotels took over The Darling Hotel’s management operations, according to...
Victory Outreach Church to hold Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway
Victory Outreach SW Bakersfield will hold a Thanksgiving food drive at the organization's SW Bakersfield campus. The Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway will begin at 6 p.m. on November 16th.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Kings County, CA
Kings County is in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The county was formed in 1893 from parts of Fresno County and Tulare County. Kings County was named for its patron saint, King Charles III of Spain. Spanning 1,392 square miles, Kings County is home to many tourist attractions and...
Hanford Sentinel
Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland
Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
Porterville Recorder
Major airport project will have to be re-bid
The timetable for a major transformation of the Porterville Municipal Airport will have to be delayed. As part of its consent calendar at its next meeting the Porterville City Council is expected to authorize the re-advertising for bids for the airport's taxiways rehabilitation project. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Bakersfield motorcycle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield. The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the […]
2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
80k fentanyl pills seized, 6 arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs while serving a search warrant in South Bakersfield Monday night. Around 9:50 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Springfield Avenue between Marcy Street and Walton Drive, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials. During […]
Search is on after Visalia man steals car with baby inside
Visalia police are searching for the person who stole a car at Mary's vineyard shopping center with a baby inside, before running away.
