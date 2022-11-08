Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.

HANFORD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO