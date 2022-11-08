ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races

The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year’s midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats — and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House

Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP

After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have packed the capital’s main boulevard to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office. The massive turnout Sunday was a strong rebuke of the president’s assertion that criticism comes only from a relatively small, elite opposition. Opposition parties and civil society organizations had called on Mexicans to demonstrate against proposed electoral reforms that would remake the National Electoral Institute, one of the country’s most prized and trusted institutions. Critics say the reforms would threaten its independence.
Slovenia set to elect liberal lawyer as 1st female president

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia looks set to have its first female head of state. Opinion polls suggest 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar is poised to win the small, central European country’s runoff presidential election runoff on Sunday. Center-right former Foreign Minister Anze Logar. is the other candidate. Logar was ahead after the first round of voting two weeks ago. Analysts predicted then the tables would turn in the runoff as centrist and liberal voters rallied behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Pelosi won’t discuss future steps in House leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is waiting to decide about her next steps in the new Congress, saying any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. “Well, the fact is, any decision to run is about family, and also my colleagues and...
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024

LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets up a potential bruising primary battle between the two Republicans who won U.S. House seats Tuesday — former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Rep. Matt Rosendale. Zinke told The Associated Press Thursday he considers Tester vulnerable, and will make a decision on whether to seek Tester’s Senate seat next year. Rosendale said Tester should be replaced but the Republican wouldn’t say if he would run.
What parents should watch for with respiratory illness and when it’s time to go to the ER

Respiratory viruses including flu and RSV are circulating across the United States at high levels, overwhelming children’s hospitals and prompting concern among parents of young children. Most kids who get sick this season will recover quickly with home care, but some will need medical attention. What should parents watch for, and how might they know it’s time to call their pediatrician or go to the ER?

