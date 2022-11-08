Read full article on original website
Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert remained in a tight race Friday morning against Democrat Adam Frisch after redistricting made her bid for reelection to her Colorado seat more competitive. Boebert, who has expressed confidence about her chances, was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. CNN...
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year’s midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats — and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest
A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker’s character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate. First provided to CNN, the ad, titled “Shown Us” from Georgia...
Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party’s losses, say time to move on in 2024
Former and current Republican members of Congress refused to commit to the possibility of a Donald Trump bid for the presidency in interviews on conservative talk radio following the midterm elections. With the results still being counted in some states, numerous members and former members speaking candidly took aim at...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said Sunday that former President Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and it’s past time to reassess what’s important to the party. “It’s basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race,...
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have packed the capital’s main boulevard to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office. The massive turnout Sunday was a strong rebuke of the president’s assertion that criticism comes only from a relatively small, elite opposition. Opposition parties and civil society organizations had called on Mexicans to demonstrate against proposed electoral reforms that would remake the National Electoral Institute, one of the country’s most prized and trusted institutions. Critics say the reforms would threaten its independence.
Slovenia set to elect liberal lawyer as 1st female president
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia looks set to have its first female head of state. Opinion polls suggest 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar is poised to win the small, central European country’s runoff presidential election runoff on Sunday. Center-right former Foreign Minister Anze Logar. is the other candidate. Logar was ahead after the first round of voting two weeks ago. Analysts predicted then the tables would turn in the runoff as centrist and liberal voters rallied behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Pelosi won’t discuss future steps in House leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is waiting to decide about her next steps in the new Congress, saying any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. “Well, the fact is, any decision to run is about family, and also my colleagues and...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets up a potential bruising primary battle between the two Republicans who won U.S. House seats Tuesday — former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Rep. Matt Rosendale. Zinke told The Associated Press Thursday he considers Tester vulnerable, and will make a decision on whether to seek Tester’s Senate seat next year. Rosendale said Tester should be replaced but the Republican wouldn’t say if he would run.
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee — which multiple courts have upheld...
What parents should watch for with respiratory illness and when it’s time to go to the ER
Respiratory viruses including flu and RSV are circulating across the United States at high levels, overwhelming children’s hospitals and prompting concern among parents of young children. Most kids who get sick this season will recover quickly with home care, but some will need medical attention. What should parents watch for, and how might they know it’s time to call their pediatrician or go to the ER?
