The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: In this bizarro economy, good news can also mean bad news, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, leading Democrats to brag last week about "record-breaking job growth." Yet the strong demand for workers "is likely still troubling central bank officials," who have pointed to labor shortages as a contributor to inflation, since desperate employers typically raise wages to attract or retain workers. So the Fed wants "signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little." It didn't...

