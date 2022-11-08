Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2
In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
Man screaming in the street leads to stash house discovery, police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police discovered a stash house after man created a disturbance on the street, police said. The Edinburg Police Department stated that they received a call of a 35-year-old man screaming in the streets at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1500 block of Thompson Street. Officers made contact with the man […]
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
Edinburg PD launches software to detect local crime
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is launching a new initiative for residents to get informed on offenses and statistics in their area. Citizens can now access police information they may need at the click of a button with a new online software named Citizen Connect. The software allows residents to see police activity in the […]
Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police
PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
Pharr, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Donna High School football team will have a game with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
cw39.com
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
riograndeguardian.com
Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network
MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
Remains of missing Texas woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
Authorities in Colorado have identified the remains of a missing Texas woman 35 years after her disappearance.
DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Veterans Voices: Vietnam War Veteran reflects on service after 54 years
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Those living through the 50s, 60s and 70s were all witness to the Vietnam war. As the days pass, millions of stories that soldiers brought back are slowly fading to history. One Valley veteran is sharing his story about fighting in the jungle. Juan Moreno said before making the trip overseas, […]
Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Comments / 2