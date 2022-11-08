ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2

In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD launches software to detect local crime

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is launching a new initiative for residents to get informed on offenses and statistics in their area.  Citizens can now access police information they may need at the click of a button with a new online software named Citizen Connect.  The software allows residents to see police activity in the […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
High School Football PRO

Pharr, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network

MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
US105

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE

