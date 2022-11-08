Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 36-year old was allegedly caught sleeping in an enclosed fenced area belonging to the Bureau of Land Management in the 2300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The...
kezi.com
Man with large amount of drugs arrested after police dog search
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who allegedly had a large quantity of drugs was arrested early Wednesday morning after police conducted a lengthy search with help from their police dogs, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, at about 2:24 a.m. on November 9, an officer spotted a...
oregontoday.net
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
kezi.com
Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
kezi.com
Man jailed after firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5, state police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.
oregontoday.net
Prison & Restitution, Nov. 11
A 42-year old Coos Bay male was recently found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of a Myrtle Point woman in Sept. of 2021 by a large dog. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Thomas Robertson was responsible for the dog that killed Amber LaBelle at Myrtle Pt., Sept. 24, 2021. Robertson, following a three-day trial, was sentenced to 26-months in prison and ordered to pay funeral costs of $1,740.35. He will also serve 36-months of post-prison supervision.
oregontoday.net
Meth & Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Sentence, Nov. 11
U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on March 6, 2021, law enforcement learned Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County, Oregon with a large quantity of drugs. The next day, law enforcement spotted Lawson driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass, Oregon and conducted a traffic stop. Inside Lawson’s vehicle, officers located a large tool case containing approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers located an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle. On May 4, 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on March 15, 2022, Lawson was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force, Grants Pass Police Department, and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A man was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. the 32-year old from Sutherlin was contacted after he was allegedly seen running in and out of traffic in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The suspect ran from officers back into traffic and was arrested for obstructing vehicular traffic.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED THEFT ON FRIDAY
A woman was cited for an alleged theft, by Roseburg Police Friday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 32-year old allegedly stole three cans of compressed air from a business in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street, before huffing them in a bathroom. The suspect was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE TWO MEN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited two men for drinking in public on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the suspects, ages 33 and 41, in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The men were allegedly sitting with two open beers, which they poured out when asked to. They were issued citations and city expulsion warnings and then were released.
KATU.com
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
