Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
This generous Cincinatti couple donated $50 million
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Disputes Critical Comments From Rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett Following Week 8 Blowout
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium with the faintest of hopes on the line. For decades, the Steelers have made improbable comebacks seem routine and on Sunday we will see if the black and gold can keep hope alive until at least Thanksgiving.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries
The Buccaneers’ starting running back is reportedly not happy.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Cordell Volson paves way for explosive plays
From the trenches and beyond, the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Carolina Panthers On Sunday. Injuries have forced both sides of the ball to alter their plans, but the Bengals could do no wrong against a seemingly bewildered Panthers team. This year’s rookie class had a role in every aspect of...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Right side of o-line finally dominates together
The reconstruction of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line from center to right tackle became the franchise’s biggest project of the 2022 offseason. Instead of relying on underwhelming incumbents, development of low-round picks, or the entire NFL Draft in general, the Bengals went on the offensive and left the first week of free agency with three quality starters; a trio of Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and La’el Collins at right tackle.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon said Brian Callahan had “edge” in pregame meetings prior to beatdown of Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a career day in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. With 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the explosion on the ground was a welcomed sight for everyone. The talented trio of receivers is fun to watch, but the Bengals need a ground game to make the offense complete.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
FOX Sports
Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.”. In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of...
Cincy Jungle
Did the Bengals rediscover their run game in Week 9?
The Cincinnati Bengals can run the ball once again, hallelujah!. The Bengals rushed for 241 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and non-QB rushers averaged just shy of 7.3 yards per carry in a dominant performance. Joe Mixon scored a franchise record FIVE touchdowns with four of them coming on the ground.
Cincy Jungle
Darrin Simmons speaks on Evan McPherson’s struggles
In the 2021 playoffs, there was no bigger hero for the Cincinnati Bengals thank kicker Evan McPherson. After a rollercoaster beginning to his career, McPherson hit game-winning kicks to advance the team to and through the AFC Championship. With so many clutch kicks under his belt, fans have become spoiled...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals OL Film Grades: Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals won in dominating fashion over the Carolina Panthers to go into the bye 5-4! They were able to post their best numbers in the run game so far this season, and Joe Mixon set the franchise record for touchdowns on the ground. Let’s dive into the grades!...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/8): Brian Callahan’s edge
But Callahan, like the Bengals other two coordinators, has become a head coaching candidate because he knows when to get out an East Coast edge. He used it so effectively in his weekly Saturday morning meeting that running back Joe Mixon publicly praised him after Sunday's Bengals-record five touchdowns. McPherson...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ weekly awards in 42-21 win over Panthers
Sunday was just what the Bengals needed heading into the bye. They completely dominated the Carolina Panthers as they get set to heal up for the Steelers in a couple of weeks. There were a number of great moments and individual performances in the 42-21 win, so cast your vote and sound off on your winners!
