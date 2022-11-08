ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Cordell Volson paves way for explosive plays

From the trenches and beyond, the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Carolina Panthers On Sunday. Injuries have forced both sides of the ball to alter their plans, but the Bengals could do no wrong against a seemingly bewildered Panthers team. This year’s rookie class had a role in every aspect of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Weekly Lineman: Right side of o-line finally dominates together

The reconstruction of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line from center to right tackle became the franchise’s biggest project of the 2022 offseason. Instead of relying on underwhelming incumbents, development of low-round picks, or the entire NFL Draft in general, the Bengals went on the offensive and left the first week of free agency with three quality starters; a trio of Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and La’el Collins at right tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.”. In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Did the Bengals rediscover their run game in Week 9?

The Cincinnati Bengals can run the ball once again, hallelujah!. The Bengals rushed for 241 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and non-QB rushers averaged just shy of 7.3 yards per carry in a dominant performance. Joe Mixon scored a franchise record FIVE touchdowns with four of them coming on the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Darrin Simmons speaks on Evan McPherson’s struggles

In the 2021 playoffs, there was no bigger hero for the Cincinnati Bengals thank kicker Evan McPherson. After a rollercoaster beginning to his career, McPherson hit game-winning kicks to advance the team to and through the AFC Championship. With so many clutch kicks under his belt, fans have become spoiled...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals OL Film Grades: Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals won in dominating fashion over the Carolina Panthers to go into the bye 5-4! They were able to post their best numbers in the run game so far this season, and Joe Mixon set the franchise record for touchdowns on the ground. Let’s dive into the grades!...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/8): Brian Callahan’s edge

But Callahan, like the Bengals other two coordinators, has become a head coaching candidate because he knows when to get out an East Coast edge. He used it so effectively in his weekly Saturday morning meeting that running back Joe Mixon publicly praised him after Sunday's Bengals-record five touchdowns. McPherson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals’ weekly awards in 42-21 win over Panthers

Sunday was just what the Bengals needed heading into the bye. They completely dominated the Carolina Panthers as they get set to heal up for the Steelers in a couple of weeks. There were a number of great moments and individual performances in the 42-21 win, so cast your vote and sound off on your winners!
Cincinnati, OH

