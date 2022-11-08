Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
travelyouman.com
Lake Success Ca (Everything That You Need To Know)
The desolate setting could put you off. On the border of the Sierra Nevada foothills, next to the Sequoia National Forest, stands the reservoir devoid of trees. It’s a straightforward lake for boating, fishing, and water storage, but it’s not very picturesque. Despite being close to the Sierra Mountains, there isn’t much foliage or trees around this artificial reservoir. at most a few scattered oaks. Anything else is artificial. This location is near to the Lower Central Valley at the southernmost tip of the Sierras.
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Eagle Mountain Casino looking to add hundreds of employees for new location
The new location of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is nearing a grand opening date. The focus has been on hiring 500 additional staff members.
104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade on KSEE24
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 104th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade kicked off on Friday in honor of America’s Veterans. The parade is taking place in Downtown Porterville and is being broadcast live on KSEE24. KSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor Caroline Collins will be hosting the parade, which is presented every year by the American Legion Post […]
Porterville Recorder
Major airport project will have to be re-bid
The timetable for a major transformation of the Porterville Municipal Airport will have to be delayed. As part of its consent calendar at its next meeting the Porterville City Council is expected to authorize the re-advertising for bids for the airport's taxiways rehabilitation project. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
thesungazette.com
Three car collision leaves one dead
A three car collision on highway 189 leaves a 29-year-old female out of Visalia dead, another with moderate injuries and the other uninjured. EXETER–A female out of Visalia lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a vehicle that then caused a head on collision with a vehicle on the other side of the highway.
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
thesungazette.com
The Darling wakes to new management company
VISALIA – There’s a new manager in town, and they go by the name Charlestowne Hotels. At the start of November, The Darling Hotel gave the new company full reins of its hospitality operations. On Nov. 1, Charlestowne Hotels took over The Darling Hotel’s management operations, according to...
thesungazette.com
Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway. Both will be located in the Sequoia...
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
beckersasc.com
On the 'brink of financial collapse': California system CEO implores governor for funding
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is a busy hospital with a robust emergency room seeing more than 81,000 patients per year. The hospital is among Healthgrades' top 250 hospitals in the nation and had a financially strong position pre-pandemic with an A3 Moody's Investors Service rating. Then the pandemic hit. Since...
A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department. Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. Once they arrived on the scene where […]
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Kingsburg
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Kingsburg on Wednesday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Isaias Ayala was the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Stroud and 10th avenues. Around 10:45 p.m., […]
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
Search is on after Visalia man steals car with baby inside
Visalia police are searching for the person who stole a car at Mary's vineyard shopping center with a baby inside, before running away.
Comments / 0