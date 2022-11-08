I wanted to be a nurse after seeing multiple members of my family being treated by the NHS. I also had multiple surgeries as a teenager under the NHS, and the treatment I received was second to none. The staff I remembered the most were the nurses. They were the ones who comforted me and my family when we were scared and made sure the care I needed was delivered. I actually went on a placement as a student to the hospital where I was treated, and was amazed to find that the nurses who had cared for me still remembered me years later.

2 DAYS AGO