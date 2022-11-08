Read full article on original website
Government has ‘contingencies in place’ if nurses go on strike
The Government says it has contingency plans for dealing with any strike by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread industrial action in the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce later this week that its members have voted for strikes over pay.Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.Unison and the GMB are set to announce ballot results later this month, while physiotherapists and midwives will start voting soon.If you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out...
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Thousands of Scottish teachers to strike on Thursday 24 November
Teachers to take action in nearly all Scotland’s schools after EIS union members reject 5% pay offer
Government services set to grind to a halt with public sector strikes OLD
Britain faces “extraordinary disruption” at its borders and crucial government services grinding to a halt if planned public sector strikes go ahead.Some 100,000 civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union have voted to strike this winter in a dispute over pay, meaning disruption at airports and key ports like Dover, logjams in issuing passports and driving licences, and potential delays to benefit payments if strikes go ahead.It comes as the government dismissed the Royal College of Nursing’s demand of a 17.6 per cent pay rise as “unreasonable”, after the union announced its first nationwide strike in...
Nurses like me aren’t just striking over pay – we’re striking to save lives
I wanted to be a nurse after seeing multiple members of my family being treated by the NHS. I also had multiple surgeries as a teenager under the NHS, and the treatment I received was second to none. The staff I remembered the most were the nurses. They were the ones who comforted me and my family when we were scared and made sure the care I needed was delivered. I actually went on a placement as a student to the hospital where I was treated, and was amazed to find that the nurses who had cared for me still remembered me years later.
When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
Thousands of operations likely to be cancelled during NHS strikes, trusts chiefs warn
Thousands of hospital surgeries are likely to be cancelled as NHS leaders prepare for unprecedented strike action, The Independent has been told. Most operations apart from cancer care are likely to be called off when nurses take to the picket line, with NHS trusts planning for staffing levels to be similar to bank holidays.
Nurses’ strike could delay surgery for up to 3m people in England
Those living in south-west, north-west and London most likely to have care disrupted, research suggests
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
Nurses ‘worried about feeding families and paying rent’ as strike action gets go-ahead
Nurses have said they fear not having enough money to feed their families or pay their rent, as unprecedented strike action was given the go-ahead. NHS workers who voted in favour of the walkout told The Independent said nurses are being forced out of the profession over pay and working conditions. One said she had recently handed her notice in over understaffing, while another said nurses could not keep doing their jobs if they cannot pay for essentials. It came as nurses across the UK voted in favour of going on strike in the first nationwide statutory ballot...
Scottish Ambulance Service staff set strike date in pay dispute
Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff have become the latest public sector workers to announce they will go on strike in a pay dispute.The GMB trade union said staff at the ambulance service would strike for one day from 6am on Monday November 28.Unite, which also represents SAS workers, has already announced its members will work to rule from November 25.Nurses and teachers have also voted for strike action as they bid for improved pay offers.If the GMB’s industrial action goes ahead, it will be the ambulance service’s first strike in decades.The workforce is being expected to fill more and more...
Teachers in Scotland to go on strike this month
Teachers in Scotland will stage a 24-hour walkout on 24 November after voting overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the EIS union rejected a 5% pay offer, saying they wanted 10%. EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said they had become "increasingly angry over their treatment" by...
Thousands of operations will be cancelled if nurse strike goes ahead
Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...
Teachers reveal scale of pupils’ hunger as 100,000 frozen out of free school meals
Children not eligible for free school meals are coming to school with mouldy bread, empty wraps and in some cases nothing at all, according to teachers who told the Guardian they had never seen such desperation in the communities they serve. The harrowing accounts of widespread hunger in classrooms come...
Civil servants’ strike vote follows years of abrasive government cuts
Civil servants are the latest group of exasperated workers voting to strike rather than accept deep cuts in their living standards, in what appears likely to be the biggest wave of industrial action in the UK for decades. The backdrop to this latest vote is a dispiriting combination of long-term...
