ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace

"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…" Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck. "Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a...
toofab.com

Lindsay Lohan Says She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Both On-Board For Freaky Friday Sequel

Lohan further teased fans by taking part in the latest "Freaky Friday" themed internet trend. Lindsay Lohan has big plans for her comeback to acting and is answering her fans' requests for a "Freaky Friday" sequel. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 36-year-old "Falling For...
toofab.com

Millie Bobby Brown Says This Costar Is 'Lousy Kisser' During Lie Detector Test

When asked if he's gotten any "better," she responded, "Not with me, no." Eleven may have the hots for Mike on "Stranger Things," but Millie Bobby Brown doesn't love locking lips with Finn Wolfhard as much as her character does. The actress was the latest to get strapped up to...
toofab.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way

The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child. Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!. On Friday, the television host announced that he and...
toofab.com

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Instagram Exchange Has Fans in a Tizzy

"i'm so here for it," one fan wrote, "yes miss flo" It looks like exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff aren't only on good terms, but are also still friends. On Thursday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, 26, and "Scrubs" alum, 47, shared a cute exchange in the comments section of an Instagram post. And it didn't go unnoticed by fans!

Comments / 0

Community Policy