Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace
"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…" Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck. "Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a...
toofab.com
Lindsay Lohan Says She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Both On-Board For Freaky Friday Sequel
Lohan further teased fans by taking part in the latest "Freaky Friday" themed internet trend. Lindsay Lohan has big plans for her comeback to acting and is answering her fans' requests for a "Freaky Friday" sequel. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 36-year-old "Falling For...
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
toofab.com
Paris Hilton Reflects On Carter Reum Romance on First Wedding Anniversary: It's Been a 'Magical Whirlwind'
"No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you." Paris Hilton is celebrating one year of marriage to her husband Carter Reum. The reality star shared a sweet post on Instagram, in which...
toofab.com
Millie Bobby Brown Says This Costar Is 'Lousy Kisser' During Lie Detector Test
When asked if he's gotten any "better," she responded, "Not with me, no." Eleven may have the hots for Mike on "Stranger Things," but Millie Bobby Brown doesn't love locking lips with Finn Wolfhard as much as her character does. The actress was the latest to get strapped up to...
Budd Friedman, founder of Improv Comedy Club, dies at 90: 'He changed the world of comedy'
Improv Comedy Club founder Budd Friedman died Saturday at the age of 90, according to an Instagram tribute shared by The Hollywood Improv.
toofab.com
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage During Love Is Blind Reunion
Lachey cohosts the show with second wife Vanessa Lachey. Nick Lachey has people talking over a comment he made during the "Love Is Blind" reunion that seemingly poked fun at his marriage to Jessica Simpson. Both Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey cohost the reality dating show on Netflix and,...
toofab.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way
The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child. Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!. On Friday, the television host announced that he and...
toofab.com
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Instagram Exchange Has Fans in a Tizzy
"i'm so here for it," one fan wrote, "yes miss flo" It looks like exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff aren't only on good terms, but are also still friends. On Thursday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, 26, and "Scrubs" alum, 47, shared a cute exchange in the comments section of an Instagram post. And it didn't go unnoticed by fans!
Comments / 0