PORTS-originating radionuclides in your residential attic dust sample

Findings. The key findings of this study are as follows:

1. Attic dust collected from your residence contains enriched uranium, defined herein as material exhibiting a 235U/238U ratio that systematically exceeds the natural value of 0.00725. Five independent preparations of your attic dust resulted in a composite value of 235U/238U = 0.0120+/- 0.0005 (one standard deviation). The 234 U/238U atom ratio was also found to be elevated, with a composite value for the n=5 preparations of 0.000091 +/- 0.000004, which is also consistent with the presence of enriched U; in contrast, naturally occurring U has a 234 U/238U atom ratio of approximately 0.000055.

2. The attic dust contains the isotope 236U, which is nearly exclusively of synthetic origin, and is well known to be present in “recycled uranium” feed materials recovered from Pu production reactors. t is known that much “recycled uranium” was introduced into the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS). A composite 235U/238U atom ratio of 0.000029 +/- 0.000003 was found for the n=5 preparations. The presence of the 236U at these abundances cannot be explained by any other sources besides PORTS.

3. It is beyond question, based on the enriched 235U/238U and 234U/238U signatures, the proximity of your residence to PORTS, and the presence of 236U, that PORTS is the responsible source that explains why these uranium isotope signatures have been found in your attic dust.

4. The attic dust also exhibits an elevated concentration of total U; five independent preparations of the attic dust resulted in a U concentration of 6.15 +/- 0.09 micrograms per gram, which is elevated in comparison to the ~ 3 micrograms per gram expected as an Earth crustal baseline U concentration. The presence of an elevated U concentration in a medium such as attic dust indicates that an airborne U source has to be responsible for the observed results. The PORTS plant is the imputed, obvious source of these elevated total U concentrations.

5. On the basis of the total uranium concentration, the attic dust sample is elevated in U content by a factor of 2.05 (i.e., 6.15/3). Note that this refers to all isotopes, the vast majority of which are 238U. However, if one specifically considers the isotopes 235U and 234U, their concentrations, or activities are elevated by additional factors because the attic dust sample is also “enriched” in these two lighter isotopes. Considering the elevation in total uranium concentration and the enriched isotope composition together, activities or concentrations of 235U and 234U are both elevated by a factor of approximately 3.4 in the attic dust sample, as compared to the natural Earth’s crust. The PORTS plant is the imputed, obvious source of these elevated levels of 235U and 234U.

6. The attic dust sample was also found to contain the isotopes 237Np, 239Pu, and 240Pu. The 240Pu/239Pu atom ratios indicate that the Pu is mainly originating from global (stratospheric) fallout (0.180 +/- 0.009, one standard deviation for the n=5 independent preparations), as this value agrees closely with the anticipated 240Pu/239Pu atom ratios of 0.180 +/- 0.014 (two standard deviations) reported by Kelley et al. (1999) for northern Hemisphere mid-latitude weapons test fallout. The presence of global fallout Pu in the attic dust indicates that your attic has received and stored atmospheric particulate matter that dates back to the above-ground nuclear weapons testing era during the 1950’s and 1960’s. The global fallout Pu signature, accordingly, indicates that your attic has received and stored recorded atmospheric deposition over the entire history of the PORTS plant.

7. The 237Np/239Pu atom ratios in your attic dust samples, however, are quite disparate with a midlatitude northern Hemisphere global fallout of 0.47 +/- 0.03 (Kelley et al., 1999). A composite 237Np/239Pu atom ratio of 9.3 +/- 0.8 (one standard deviation) was found for the n=5 independent preparations of the attic dust. Beyond question, PORTS is the explanatory source of the elevated 237Np content found in the attic dust, as it is well-known that recycled U feed processed at PORTS contained 237Np as a contaminant.

8. Note that 237Np derived from PORTS was also found by this author in results previously reported to the local community on April 27, 2019, and the Department of Energy also reported the presence of 237Np in an air filter sample collected in 2017 from the proximity of Zahn’s Corner School. The presence of 237Np in your attic dust is wholly congruent with the DOE’s previous finding of 237Np at the Zahn’s Corner air monitor.

9. The elevated U concentrations, enriched U isotope composition, and the presence of 237Np all indicate that, for the past seven decades, individuals living at the Lawson residence have been continuously and repeatedly exposed to airborne radionuclides derived from PORTS.

10. The Lawson residence is located approximately 10 miles due south of PORTS. These findings imply that the plume of atmospheric contamination is quite extensive, and is most definitely much larger than DOE has considered as having a six-mile radius of effect. Additional, similar survey work of other older residences should be pursued within a larger radius of PORTS.