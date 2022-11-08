ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, SD

3 treated after basement fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Three people were hurt after a fire broke out in a basement of a Brooklyn building Thursday morning. Two of the injuries are considered serious. All three were taken to an area hospital. It happened at 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Brooklyn. Smoke from the basement...
2022 Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto projected to defeat Adam Laxalt and win reelection

Following a tight race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt to win reelection, CBS News projects. The projected win means that Democrats will retain control of the Senate, regardless of the outcome of the Georgia runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in December.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
18-year-old dies in shooting near high school in Queens

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old has died after being shot near a high school in Queens on Thursday afternoon. It happened about a block away from North Queens Community High School around the time kids were being dismissed, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported. Some students were not allowed to leave right...
