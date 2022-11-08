Read full article on original website
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Eye Opener: Powerful storm surge devastates parts of Florida
Powerful storm surge swept the foundations from under beachside homes in Florida, triggering widespread collapse and ruin. Also, Russian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Florida
Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole pummels the state. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has the latest from the sunshine state.
Wisconsin surgeon eyes new career as welder after devastating injury
As a surgeon that relies on acute vision, Michael Roskos was devastated when he lost sight in one eye after a farming accident. But now, Roskos has visions of becoming a welder, inspiring others to never lose hope. CBS affiliate WKBT’s Jordan Fremstad reports.
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through Tri-State Area
NEW YORK -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are moving through the Tri-State Area this weekend. CBS2's First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert. Check this live blog for updates. Nicole remnants cause rain, some flooding in Tri-State Area. Heavy rain made for a tricky evening commute...
3 treated after basement fire in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Three people were hurt after a fire broke out in a basement of a Brooklyn building Thursday morning. Two of the injuries are considered serious. All three were taken to an area hospital. It happened at 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Brooklyn. Smoke from the basement...
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
Florida assesses damage after Nicole makes landfall
Nicole made landfall in weather-weary Florida as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, toppling buildings along Florida's east coast. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Elise Preston reported from Daytona Beach.
2022 Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto projected to defeat Adam Laxalt and win reelection
Following a tight race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt to win reelection, CBS News projects. The projected win means that Democrats will retain control of the Senate, regardless of the outcome of the Georgia runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in December.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on "The Takeout" -11/11/22
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to recap the 2022 midterm election results and to discuss how Democrats managed to prevent a "red wave" at the polls.
Lauren Boebert locked in tight reelection bid in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the Republican party's biggest right-wing stars, is locked in a tight reelection battle with Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen running as a "conservative businessman," in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. With 96% of the vote tallied, CBS News characterized the race as a toss-up, as...
"48 Hours" reports on 1987 murder case and the genetic genealogist who helped find the killer
In 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead in her Michigan home and for nearly 35 years her murder case sat cold. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant previews their report on the genetic genealogist who helped find the killer in just four days.
Video shows deadly encounter between NYPD, gunman on Coney Island
New video has been released showing a deadly encounter between police and a gunman in Brooklyn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
18-year-old dies in shooting near high school in Queens
NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old has died after being shot near a high school in Queens on Thursday afternoon. It happened about a block away from North Queens Community High School around the time kids were being dismissed, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported. Some students were not allowed to leave right...
Biden administration halts student loan relief applications after Texas ruling
The Biden administration has stopped taking applications for its student debt forgiveness program, citing a Thursday ruling from a federal judge in Texas that declared the program "unlawful." On Friday, the Department of Education's student debt relief website displayed a message informing borrowers that "student loan debt relief is blocked."...
