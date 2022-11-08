ODESSA – It was no contest. From start to finish, the Brownwood Lions were unstoppable on Thursday night as they defeated El Paso Irvin 63-0 to win another gold ball and the Bi-District Championship at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. It’s the first Bi-District title for Brownwood since the 2019 season. Watch for complete stats and story later. Brownwood will play the winner of the Canyon and Burkburnett game which is Friday night.

