Phys.org
The travails of an alewife: Dams, drought, and climate change
River herring once swam up Connecticut's streams to reproduce by the billion, and then reverse their journey back to sea. In recent years, though, their migration has become increasingly perilous, and their numbers have plummeted. Obstructions like dams have been added to many of the streams and rivers and the population has been drastically overfished.
scitechdaily.com
Famous Beaver Dams May Help Lessen Climate Change Damage to Water Quality
As U.S. West warms, beavers will become a bigger boon to river water quality. As climate change worsens water quality and threatens ecosystems, the famous dams of beavers may help lessen the damage, according to a new study by Stanford University scientists and colleagues. The research, which will be published...
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
The US Army Corps of Engineers is dredging the Mississippi River and racing to keep the sea from contaminating drinking water
The Mississippi River is at record low levels, grounding cargo barges and threatening some towns' drinking water. USACE is doing damage control.
Another La Niña expected this winter - Here's what its means for the Ohio Valley
This is an unusual occurrence and doesn’t happen too often, but it's the third straight winter we'll have one. We’re well into autumn, but winter is already on the mind. The Climate Prediction Center’s recently released their initial winter forecast for 2022 into 2023. La Niña conditions...
Human Remains and a Shipwreck Uncovered as Mississippi River Levels Continue to Drop amid Drought
About 82 percent of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing conditions between "abnormally dry" and "exceptional drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Intense drought conditions are causing water levels of the 2,300-mile-long Mississippi River to drop. In the process, some hidden mysteries are being uncovered. One of the discoveries is now being handled by investigators after Mississippi resident Crystal Foster found human bones while walking along the bank on Saturday in Coahoma County, she told NBC affiliate WMC-TV. "Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a...
1st blizzard of the season to blow across Rockies into Plains
Winter is set to commence in the Rockies and Midwest this week as a strong storm brings blizzard conditions and bountiful snowfall to the region. The same storm bringing substantial rain, mountain snow and cold air to California through Tuesday night will strengthen as it swings east across the Colorado Rockies and into the northern Plains. Impending blizzard conditions and hefty snow accumulations could unfold from South Dakota into northern Minnesota, while a mix of rain, snow and sleet may cause difficult travel farther south, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
natureworldnews.com
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
Mississippi River Shipwreck Exposed by Drought as Water Levels Plummet
As of October 31, the water levels of the Mississippi River in Memphis are are at minus 8.2 feet.
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
thetrek.co
Surviving the Storm in Oregon
We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Before and after: See how the Mississippi River and its tributaries have dropped to record lows
The expanding drought in the Central US has taken a severe toll on the Mississippi and the rivers that flow into it.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm In West To Become First Blizzard Of Season In Northern Plains
Snow, heavy in spots, will blanket parts of the West into Wednesday night. A strong snowstorm is then expected to develop in the Northern Plains. Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Rising temperatures and sea levels getting worse faster, says UN weather report
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Earth’s warming weather and rising seas are getting worse and doing so faster than before, the World Meteorological Organization warned Sunday in a somber note as world leaders started gathering for international climate negotiations. “The latest State of the Global Climate report is...
Storm system to bring snow to every Western state, tornado threat to South
A potent storm system moving in from Canada will deliver snow to all 11 Western states in the next 48 hours, as well as trigger a tornado threat in the South, as the cold Arctic air meets the autumn warmth.
How this school in the Indian desert stays cool even in extreme heat
To keep the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's school cool in the heat of the Thar desert, New York architect Diana Kellogg incorporated a range of traditional and natural cooling methods.
