Colorado State

Phys.org

The travails of an alewife: Dams, drought, and climate change

River herring once swam up Connecticut's streams to reproduce by the billion, and then reverse their journey back to sea. In recent years, though, their migration has become increasingly perilous, and their numbers have plummeted. Obstructions like dams have been added to many of the streams and rivers and the population has been drastically overfished.
CONNECTICUT STATE
scitechdaily.com

Famous Beaver Dams May Help Lessen Climate Change Damage to Water Quality

As U.S. West warms, beavers will become a bigger boon to river water quality. As climate change worsens water quality and threatens ecosystems, the famous dams of beavers may help lessen the damage, according to a new study by Stanford University scientists and colleagues. The research, which will be published...
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
People

Human Remains and a Shipwreck Uncovered as Mississippi River Levels Continue to Drop amid Drought

About 82 percent of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing conditions between "abnormally dry" and "exceptional drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Intense drought conditions are causing water levels of the 2,300-mile-long Mississippi River to drop. In the process, some hidden mysteries are being uncovered. One of the discoveries is now being handled by investigators after Mississippi resident Crystal Foster found human bones while walking along the bank on Saturday in Coahoma County, she told NBC affiliate WMC-TV. "Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AccuWeather

1st blizzard of the season to blow across Rockies into Plains

Winter is set to commence in the Rockies and Midwest this week as a strong storm brings blizzard conditions and bountiful snowfall to the region. The same storm bringing substantial rain, mountain snow and cold air to California through Tuesday night will strengthen as it swings east across the Colorado Rockies and into the northern Plains. Impending blizzard conditions and hefty snow accumulations could unfold from South Dakota into northern Minnesota, while a mix of rain, snow and sleet may cause difficult travel farther south, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
natureworldnews.com

Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels

A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
CLARKSDALE, MS
thetrek.co

Surviving the Storm in Oregon

We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE

