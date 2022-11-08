ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County firefighters responded to anhydrous ammonia leak. Ammonia is a toxic gas that can cause chemical burns in a matter of seconds. The leak was located north of Marengo, on Garden Prairie road. It involved two 1,000 pound tanks forcing first responders to close off the area until the incident was mitigated.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago Co. Board member makes free plaques for veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Board member who almost served in Vietnam gives back to veterans with a hand-made keepsake. Fred Wescott has been making wooden plaques by hand for seven years. It started with a Beatles plaque since he is a music lover, that is until one person asked if he could make a plaque for a veteran.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office honors veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department honors its own, recognizing current officers who are also veterans and thanking them for their service. A social media post shares photos and praise for the twelve service men and women who have served...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Winnebago School Bands fund raise with mattresses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who support the Winnebago School District’s music program Saturday, can receive a better night’s sleep in return. Winnebago High School and Custom Fundraising Solutions Rockford teamed up for a music mattress fundraiser, selling quality name brands such as Simmons Beauty Rest mattresses priced up to 50% off. The event began at 10 a.m. Saturday, and goes until 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All profits go directly to the schools band programs, to help them afford new instruments, music and field trips.
WINNEBAGO, IL
WIFR

Cold for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine today with highs in the middle 30′s. Middle 30′s again tomorrow with flurries from time to time. The colder air will remain through next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Christmas tree selected for 10th annual Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for holiday preparations and Rockford’s Stroll on State is doing just that. The official Christmas tree for this year’s event is selected and will make its way downtown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Organizers say that each year, a tree is...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Veterans Day ceremony honors Rockford area military personelle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year on Veterans Day civilians proudly honor those who wore the uniform on behalf of our country. The Rockford Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Veterans Day ceremony at the 11th hour Friday in Veterans Memorial Hall, 211 N. Main St. in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stateline healthcare organizations partner up to host vaccine event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several Stateline health organizations partner up to host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Rockford Housing Authority. The immunizations were distributed to Forest City residents on the Rockford Fire Mobile Health Unit, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to vaccines, participants received to-go bags filled with dish and laundry detergent, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and a scrubber. Erika Hannah with Molina Healthcare in Illinois says with flu season being bad this year, officials want to make sure everyone has access to preventative measures.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Local non-profits look to overcome challenges from pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of non-profit organizations in Winnebago and Boone Counties offer educational and health and mental services to their patients but a new survey shows challenges these organizations face coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey from the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence says some...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford leads state in unemployment decline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unemployment Insurance claims sit at record lows across Illinois, but the Rockford metropolitan area leads the state in unemployment rate decreases. September’s decrease of nearly 2 points, bringing the overall unemployment rate to 5.9%. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) reports the last time this rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.8%.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Kishwaukee College honors Veterans with ceremony

MALTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Kishwaukee College honored those who’ve served America with a Veteran’s Day Ceremony. Guests gathered in the Student Center Thursday to remember those lost and those still living. The event was free and open to the public. Refreshments were provided for all guests during and...
MALTA, IL
WIFR

Mercyhealth to offer $30K+ in scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students pursuing a career in healthcare now have several options through Mercyhealth for educational funding. The healthcare system announced more than $30,000 in scholarships for 2023. Each scholarship is designed to reach a student dedicated to healthcare and helping others while working towards a degree or certification. The deadline for applications is January 20, 2023.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Trading one helmet for another: why some veterans look for careers as first responders after serving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For some military members, the desire to protect their community doesn’t stop when they leave the service. Veterans often choose jobs that fit with the skillsets they’ve gained during their time in active duty. One of the top choices is firefighting, where the physical intensity, burden of responsibility and teamwork match their duties in the armed forces.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy