ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who support the Winnebago School District’s music program Saturday, can receive a better night’s sleep in return. Winnebago High School and Custom Fundraising Solutions Rockford teamed up for a music mattress fundraiser, selling quality name brands such as Simmons Beauty Rest mattresses priced up to 50% off. The event began at 10 a.m. Saturday, and goes until 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All profits go directly to the schools band programs, to help them afford new instruments, music and field trips.

WINNEBAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO