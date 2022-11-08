Read full article on original website
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's first runoff in 2021 was a titanic nine-week clash to control the Senate that included three weeks of early in-person voting and lots of mail ballots. Warnock's victory against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler - and Democrat Jon Ossoff's tilt against Republican David...
Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday's election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10 percentage...
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
