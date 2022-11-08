Mountain Dudes’ owner transforming former Sammy’s Drive-In, Toby’s Cup again. Here’s what’s to come for P’burg area dining.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Despite delayed construction, Centre Square renovation didn’t burn Bacon Fest, organizers say
There was hope that the work being done to Easton’s Centre Square would be done in time for PA Bacon Fest, but by the time the grease started sizzling, there were still sections blocked off for construction. It was far from the hellscape it was just a week prior,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
If the proposed P’burg warehouse uses rail lines, we’re in for quite a mess | Letter
Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni before being shared with lehighvalleylive.com for publication. It is regarding town council’s recent vote on a zoning ordinance that would allow warehouse development on Howard Street. Hello Mayor Todd. Are you aware that any train departing...
Working out on the blacktop pays dividends as Woodbury defends S.J. Group 1 title
A parking lot is their weight room, blacktop complete with barbells, free weights and jump ropes instead of machines. While some coaches preach the weight room, Woodbury has become bigger, stronger and faster than a lot of teams by putting in the work in the most unlikely location.
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
'My Son Will Bash Your Skulls In,' PA Town's Public Works Director Apparently Told Young Boys
The head of one Pennsylvania town's public works department was charged with harassing and terrorizing a pair of 11- and 12-year-old boys, at one point telling them he'd have his son "bash their skulls in," several news reports say citing authorities. The boys approached Easton's Dave Hopkins on Hamilton Street...
N.J. neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old Black girl spraying spotted lanternflies; family speaks out
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament
A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
phillyvoice.com
A group of burglars stole multiple firearms from Bucks County gun store
Police in New Britain Township, Bucks County, are looking for five suspects who burglarized a gun store early Saturday morning. At 4:15 a.m., five people arrived at the Target World on West Butler Avenue at County Line Road and Route 202 in a black Hyundai with an inoperable brake light on the driver's side. They entered the store after smashing the glass door, according to a video released by police.
Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire
Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
Lehigh Valley weather: Mild but windy Saturday heralds cooldown
Unseasonable warmth sticks around for one more day Saturday, with lower humidity than Friday, before cooler temperatures move into the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Rainfall on Friday from the remnant low of Tropical Cyclone Nicole dumped anywhere from 1.05 to 1.77 inches of rain across Lehigh County,...
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
wrnjradio.com
Woman arrested for DWI after crash also kicks police equipment, damages wall in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Flemington Borough also damaged police equipment and a wall, according to police. The crash happened on Sunday, October 30 in the area of South Main Street, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
