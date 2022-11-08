Read full article on original website
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia
Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Trump 'livid' and 'screaming at everyone'; Georgia headed for runoff
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
‘They completely f--ked up’: How the GOP lost its grip on the Senate majority
Democrats held the chamber despite a series of obstacles. And they couldn’t have done it without Republicans blowing winnable races.
POLITICO
Trump ‘turned off’ the suburbs
TGIF, Illinois. On this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served. Illinois Republicans are joining a growing chorus blaming Donald Trump for the huge losses that prevented any kind of Republican wave on Tuesday. "Illinois voters rejected us," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Illinois Public...
Washington Examiner
Fateful eight: Polls in key Senate races show midterm elections going down to the wire
With less than 48 hours until polls close, several key races in the House and Senate that will determine which party gains control of Congress for the next two years remain uncertain. Polling released in the final days leading up to election night shows Democrats and Republicans neck and neck...
Washington Examiner
Early voting turnout on pace to blow past prior midterm cycles
Early voting in the 2022 election cycle is on track to shatter turnout records from prior midterm cycles, with over 36 million early votes cast by Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. Expected to surpass the record-breaking 39 million early...
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Democrats Keep Control of the Senate. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, the Associated Press projected Saturday night, after calling the tight race in Nevada for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto over Republican Adam Laxalt. The result ensures that Democrats, and two independent Senators who caucus with them, will maintain at least 50 votes in the 100-seat chamber, allowing the party to continue controlling the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaker.
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
No, it’s not only Democratic cities that take days to count votes
Hoping to proactively rebut misinformation about the reliability of midterm election results, election officials are warning voters not to expect complete results on election night. They say that in many cases, ballots will still be counted in many states days later. In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, singled out...
