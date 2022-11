BELLEVUE, Wash. — Issaquah police are looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.

Carter is autistic and has mental health challenges.

He is believed to have traveled to the Bellevue Transit Center around 1 p.m. on Monday.

He was wearing black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and was carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone who sees Carter is asked to call 911.

