Police chase vehicle through 3 counties, suspects arrested
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Two New Albany residents were arrested Saturday after fleeing police and continuing a pursuit through Jackson, Scott and Clark counties. The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when the Seymour Police Department responded to an attempted theft call from Home Depot. According to a release from ISP, the suspects, later identified as Chance Money and Jessica Holliday, fled the Home Depot parking lot in a U-Haul box truck once officers arrived at the scene. Seymour Police officers tried to stop the vehicle before it merged onto I-65 Southbound but were unsuccessful. Soon after, Indiana State Troopers and other local law enforcement joined the pursuit.
Franklin police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of woman, man arrested for gun possession
FRANKLIN, Ind. — What was originally called in as a suicide is now being called a “suspicious” death by police in Franklin. The man who let police inside the home where the body was found has been arrested. The Franklin Police Dept. confirmed that around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a dead woman was found at a […]
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
Seymour police arrest two for burglary, false information
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) took two women into custody after they allegedly stole a trailer and provided false information to law enforcement. On August 18, officers responded to Main Trailer Sales, at 905 S. Commerce Dr. in Seymour, in reference to a stolen trailer, per SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster. During the initial investigation, two women, identified as Candace Miller and Robin Pondiestrazanski, told police that they had tracked two people who stole a computer from them to the Commerce Drive location but they had fled.
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington
An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
CCSO: Wanted man found dead in Indiana
Brian Heinsohn, a man on TBI's Most Wanted, died before officers were able to arrest him. Indiana law enforcement tracked him down at a home Friday night.
Seymour man arrested for child molesting
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. No one was hurt. Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged...
Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
Hanover Police Arrest Three On Various Charges
**All have the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. On 10/28/22 Hanover Officers arrested Joshua Mack, 40 of Hanover. Joshua had an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest. On 11/3/2022 Hanover Officers arrested John Stewart, 46 of Hanover. John had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. On 11/5/2022 Hanover Officers...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the stomach
BEDFORD – A Shoals man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years and 500 days after he shot a man in the stomach. On September 30, 2022, Dustin Weldon in a negotiated plea deal pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. Charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a license, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North. This happened Friday morning and has caused all lanes to close at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive. Louisville Metro police officers had...
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire
— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
