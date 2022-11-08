ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The GOP case against Trump 2024

LOSS LEADER — For former President Donald Trump, the last two days have been a slow bleed. He’s been assigned a healthy portion of the blame for the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, exposing him to unaccustomed intraparty criticism as he tees up a 2024 run. It’s...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

What the elections mean for health care

If the GOP wins a majority in the House, Senate, or both, Congress won’t have “a definable health care agenda,” according to Axios’ Caitlin Owens. The party’s candidates didn’t campaign on health care, so Owens’ story said their health policy actions will be reactive, “driven by real-world events more than campaign promises.”
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Lame duck, half baked

LAME DUCK, UP IN THE AIR — Congress is bracing for a lame duck session without knowing who will control the new Congress, a level of uncertainty that could complicate Democrats’ packed legislative agenda. In the Senate, what tops the to-do list was expected to be determined by...
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

How to flip a GOP stronghold: be a normal politician

Why were Democrats seemingly able to by and large defy history and avoid a catastrophic result in the midterms? Across the country, Democrats successfully defended seats that Republicans had confidently expected to pick up, while also adding wins in gubernatorial races in five swing states that flipped from Trump to Biden in 2020.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How a Dem Senate changes the next two years

The full scale of the Republican defeat on Tuesday is starting to become clearer. Not only will the Democrats keep control of the Senate — and perhaps expand it by a single vote — it is still possible that Democrats will retain the House. We wouldn’t call it...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Who Biden calls, and why

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. As allied countries remember their war dead today — in commemorations variously known as Veterans’ Day or Remembrance Day — Germany engages in a more cautious National Day of Mourning, and China holds its version of Black Friday: the world’s largest shopping sale, known as Singles Day.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Pennsylvania Republicans have regrets. A lot of them.

SOUL SEARCHING — The midterm election was a letdown for the GOP across the map. But no one had it quite so bad as Pennsylvania’s Republicans. Their candidates not only underperformed expectations — they got swept under a blue wave. Democrats in Pennsylvania won the races for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The new GOP leadership litmus tests

ANOTHER McCARTHY HEADACHE — Man, KEVIN McCARTHY is having a hell of a week. This morning, Trump adviser JASON MILLER went on STEVE BANNON’s podcast and insisted that if the California Republican wants to be House speaker, “he must be much more declarative that he supports President [DONALD] TRUMP in 2024.”
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

5 questions for Jenny Toomey

Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. This week we interview Jenny Toomey, a longtime advocate for internet transparency and open architecture who now runs the Ford Foundation’s “Catalyst Fund” — a $50 million fund to foster technology to serve the public interest. Toomey is also a veteran of the D.C. indie rock scene and former music journalist. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy