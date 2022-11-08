Read full article on original website
Democrats keep the Senate
Catherine Cortez Masto's win delivered a one-two punch for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona, a pair of battleground states that Republicans contested fiercely.
Senate control guarantees many more judges for Democrats
Judicial and executive branch confirmations are of the few things the majority party has unilateral control over.
The GOP case against Trump 2024
LOSS LEADER — For former President Donald Trump, the last two days have been a slow bleed. He’s been assigned a healthy portion of the blame for the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, exposing him to unaccustomed intraparty criticism as he tees up a 2024 run. It’s...
What the elections mean for health care
If the GOP wins a majority in the House, Senate, or both, Congress won’t have “a definable health care agenda,” according to Axios’ Caitlin Owens. The party’s candidates didn’t campaign on health care, so Owens’ story said their health policy actions will be reactive, “driven by real-world events more than campaign promises.”
Lame duck, half baked
LAME DUCK, UP IN THE AIR — Congress is bracing for a lame duck session without knowing who will control the new Congress, a level of uncertainty that could complicate Democrats’ packed legislative agenda. In the Senate, what tops the to-do list was expected to be determined by...
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
The path to 218: Why Democrats aren’t out of the race for the House yet
A district-by-district look at which party is favored in the uncalled races.
‘Canary in the Coal Mine’: Is Elissa Slotkin’s Win a Warning for Political Extremists?
The Michigan Democrat had been targeted by the GOP, but she beat them by stealing away some of their own weary voters.
How to flip a GOP stronghold: be a normal politician
Why were Democrats seemingly able to by and large defy history and avoid a catastrophic result in the midterms? Across the country, Democrats successfully defended seats that Republicans had confidently expected to pick up, while also adding wins in gubernatorial races in five swing states that flipped from Trump to Biden in 2020.
POLITICO Playbook: How a Dem Senate changes the next two years
The full scale of the Republican defeat on Tuesday is starting to become clearer. Not only will the Democrats keep control of the Senate — and perhaps expand it by a single vote — it is still possible that Democrats will retain the House. We wouldn’t call it...
Who Biden calls, and why
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Follow Nahal on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. As allied countries remember their war dead today — in commemorations variously known as Veterans’ Day or Remembrance Day — Germany engages in a more cautious National Day of Mourning, and China holds its version of Black Friday: the world’s largest shopping sale, known as Singles Day.
‘They completely f--ked up’: How the GOP lost its grip on the Senate majority
Democrats held the chamber despite a series of obstacles. And they couldn’t have done it without Republicans blowing winnable races.
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
Pennsylvania Republicans have regrets. A lot of them.
SOUL SEARCHING — The midterm election was a letdown for the GOP across the map. But no one had it quite so bad as Pennsylvania’s Republicans. Their candidates not only underperformed expectations — they got swept under a blue wave. Democrats in Pennsylvania won the races for...
Democrat wins Washington swing district in major blow to Trump and GOP
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez narrowly defeated far-right candidate Joe Kent in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District — a stinging loss for Republicans and Donald Trump, who endorsed Kent after he embraced the former president’s lies about the 2020 election. Gluesenkamp Perez, an unknown before the primary, ran...
Georgia pro-Trump ‘electors’ say they weren't clued in on Trump's Jan. 6 plans
Republicans who claimed to be Georgia’s legitimate presidential electors in 2020 said Friday they were advised by then-President Donald Trump’s campaign to cast “contingent” Electoral College ballots — just in case one of Trump’s longshot legal challenges to the results succeeded. Any plans by...
POLITICO Playbook PM: The new GOP leadership litmus tests
ANOTHER McCARTHY HEADACHE — Man, KEVIN McCARTHY is having a hell of a week. This morning, Trump adviser JASON MILLER went on STEVE BANNON’s podcast and insisted that if the California Republican wants to be House speaker, “he must be much more declarative that he supports President [DONALD] TRUMP in 2024.”
Federal judge strikes down Biden’s student debt relief program
Trump appointee in Texas declares the program unconstitutional.
Trump plows forward, GOP critics be damned
The president’s team is furious with critics, keeping track of detractors, and planning a presidential bid announcement next week.
5 questions for Jenny Toomey
Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. This week we interview Jenny Toomey, a longtime advocate for internet transparency and open architecture who now runs the Ford Foundation’s “Catalyst Fund” — a $50 million fund to foster technology to serve the public interest. Toomey is also a veteran of the D.C. indie rock scene and former music journalist. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
