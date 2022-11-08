Read full article on original website
City of College Station Update on WTAW
City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Veterans Day, the future of a family recreation center or partnership with YMCA, the purchase of the Macy’s store, Amazon’s drone delivery service, new people joining the city council, election results, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
Marlin ISD Closes in Response to an Increase in Illness Related Absences
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) — The Marlin Independent School District notified parents and caretakers that they will be closing their schools in response to a surge in absences due to illnesses. All campuses will be close on Monday, November 14 for deep cleaning and disenfection. Normal school operations will...
Drought expands despite rain last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties. Montgomery county continues to...
Firefighters responding to fire at Hagglers Resale-tique
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Hagglers Resale-tique Friday night just before 7:30 p.m.. Witnesses that live near where the fire broke out tell us they heard a large boom and then saw large flames outside. One of the owners of the company, Tammy Crabb, tells...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER BOARDWORKS K-12 SUITE
Resources to aid in K-12 instruction will be considered on Monday by the Brenham School Board. The board will also receive an update on school safety and security, as well as the annual Bilingual and ESL program report. Other business will include the campus and department spotlights, including recognition of...
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
Changes should help alleviate traffic at Santa’s Wonderland opening weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gates at Santa’s Wonderland open on Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season. This year local officials are hoping some changes will help alleviate the traffic problems opening weekend saw in 2021. Traffic from a Texas A&M home football game were partially blamed for the...
Aggies Ink Four in 2023 Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team signed four swimmers to National Letters of Intent, including Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert, head coach Jay Holmes announced. “Naturally, coaches get excited with every class that is coming onto a team,” Holmes...
Madisonville High announces November signings
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning. Volleyball standout Zaylea Brunette will continue her career at Temple College. A trio of baseball players will play at the next level. Cade Hathorn is going to LaTourneau University in Longview. Rayce...
Skating the night away in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan was transformed into an outdoor skating rink Thursday night. The free family-friendly event was originally scheduled to be a part of last week’s First Friday event but was postponed due to severe weather. Residents skated the night away while listening to the latest tunes...
Some lanes on Harvey Road closing starting Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Starting Monday, TxDOT is closing the inside lanes of Harvey Road going both directions. The area affected is between S. Texas Avenue and E. George Bush Drive. The inside left turn lane for Southbound Texas Avenue at the intersection of Harvey Rd. will also be closed.
Wanda Watson wins Precinct 4 commissioner race, Duane Peters reelected as county judge
Democrat Wanda Watson will be Brazos County’s next Precinct 4 Commissioner after she defeated Republican Timothy Delasandro, 4,303 votes (54.8%) to 3,549 votes (45.2%). Watson retired after serving as director for the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. She has been active in several local boards and volunteer/non-profit organizations, including United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Bryan Independent School District Parent-Teacher Organization. Watson also has served in leadership roles with groups including the NAACP, the TAMU African Professional Organization, the Leadership (Texas) Women’s Board and Leadership Brazos.
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road. No...
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
