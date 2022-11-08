Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO