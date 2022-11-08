Read full article on original website
Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3
Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
Lebanon Veterans Day ceremony
The City of Lebanon dedicated a new tank and helicopter display at its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Cowan Civic Center. Speakers included Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Col. Michael P. Crane from Fort Leonard Wood. The Lebanon High School Band performed the National Anthm and an Armed Forces medley. A video by the LHS Visual Arts Club was shown. The event ended with Daniel Zacher playing Taps on the bagpipes.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
JOSEPH “JOE’’ EUGENE BRAWLEY
Joseph “Joe’’ Eugene Brawley, 33, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Racheal Brawley of Lebanon; his son, Karson Chronister of the state of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Adilee Brawley and Jaylee Brawley, both of the state of Virginia; his parents, Rita Kelley and John W. Brawley; his brother, Robert Brawley of Mountain Grove; two stepsons, Seth Kirk and Izan Kirk, both of Lebanon, and his paternal step-grandparents, Donald and Patricia Rogers of Hartville.
Lebanon man arrested
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street Wednesday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. For more on this story see the LCR.
VICKY JO MYERS
Vicky Jo Myers, 58, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her sons, Eric Myers of Lebanon; Daniel Myers and his wife Nichole of Burlington, Kan.; her sister, Becky Perry and her husband Bobby of Lebanon; her brother, Randy Hildebrand and his wife Cathi of Lebanon; her grandchildren, Cody Myers, Samantha Cook, John Cook, Damon Cook, Abel Myers; her great-grandchild, Rhett Nolan; her nieces and nephews, Matt, Samantha, Angel, Chris, Aaron, and her friend, Clayton Myers of Lebanon.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
KAY (NICKELS) CARMON
Kay (Nickels) Carmon, 74, of Laquey, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her home. She is survived by her sons, Todd Carmon and wife Sylvia of Laquey, and Nathan Carmon and wife Melony of Laquey; sister, Judy Harmon and husband Thomas of Laquey; brothers, Kenneth Nickels and wife Denise of Aurora and Randy Nickels of Richland; grandchildren, Danielle Ice and husband Matt, Courtney Kaplin, Colby Washburn and Aidan Carmon; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Conner, Cole, Emma, Karson, and Kolson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
JUDITH ANN DAUGHERTY
Judith Ann Daugherty, 55, of Bolivar, died Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. She was born June 25, 1967. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Judy was mostly raised in Marshfield. She played softball in junior high and...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
Springfield motorcyclist killed near Pleasant Hope, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle yesterday, Nov. 7, near Pleasant Hope. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield was taken to a hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route H about three miles south of […]
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
Camden County saturation patrol leads to multiple arrests, narcotics seized
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine. On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman reports $8,000 camper trailer missing from property
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy was dispatched at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 8 regarding a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. A 41-year-old woman there told the officer that her 64-year-old former...
Lebanon routs Camdenton for third straight district championship
Lebanon head coach Will Christian stopped his team before walking up to the locker room and had each player take a knee on the sideline. With all eyes peeled on the legendary coach, Christian delivered a simple but effective message to his group with a 28-7 lead at Bob Shore Stadium on Friday night.
Man made millions selling meth in KCMO, now faces 15 years in federal prison
A federal court jury Monday found the boss of a drug dealing, violent criminal organization guilty of crimes that mean at least 15 years in federal prison without parole.
