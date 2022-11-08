Read full article on original website
Related
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Sporting News
Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win
A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Leonard Fournette throws interception intended for Tom Brady on awful trick play
The Buccaneers have just found a trick play that they need to remove from the playbook immediately. In one of the worst plays you’ll ever see in an NFL game, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass to quarterback Tom Brady. Yes, Fournette threw to Brady. Did Brady...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Giants handle Texans 24-16 to move to 7-2
The Giants have had to squeeze out some close wins over the course of the season, but Sunday’s game against the Texans played out differently. A Daniel Jones touchdown pass put them up early and they never game up the lead on their way to a 24-16 home victory. The win lifted the Giants’ record to 7-2 and they’ll try for their eighth win at home against the Lions next Sunday.
NBC Sports
Report: White Sox interested in trading for A's Murphy
The Chicago White Sox reportedly are eyeing Athletics catcher Sean Murphy this offseason. Bruce Irvin of 670 The Score reported Saturday, citing sources, that Chicago is one of "a half-dozen" teams contacting Oakland's front office about a potential deal for the 28-year-old backstop. Murphy is coming off his best offensive...
NBC Sports
Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
Bears yearning for more winning moments in rebuilding season: 'It will eventually crack'
The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and came up short once again Sunday, losing 31-30 to the Lions at Soldier Field while dropping to 3-7.
NBC Sports
Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status
Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
NBC Sports
Giants up 7-3 over Texans at halftime
The Giants opened Sunday’s game against the Texans with a touchdown, but the end zone remained out of reach for both teams for the rest of the first half. The two teams combined for nine punts as both defenses have proven to be tough to crack through 30 minutes of play and the Giants have a 7-3 lead to protect once the game resumes.
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports
Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game
Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown – the former with a concussion and the latter with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers
Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Dolphins cruise to 39-17 victory over Browns
The Dolphins have improved to 7-3 after rolling to a 39-17 victory over the Browns on Sunday. Miami scored on six of its first seven possessions and the only time the offense didn’t score was when it was stopped short of the sticks on fourth down. The Dolphins ended...
NBC Sports
Steelers run over Saints 20-10 for third win of season
The Steelers left themselves with a lot of work to do coming out of their bye week if they are going to avoid a losing record this season and they got the first step out of the way on Sunday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens ran for...
NBC Sports
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' pairing of CMC, Mitchell comes at the perfect time
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo knows a great run game only makes his job as 49ers quarterback easier, opening the passing game up as well. Take the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While it turned into the Christian McCaffrey Show, Garoppolo completed 84 percent of his pass attempts, going 21-for-25 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Comments / 1