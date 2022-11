MUNCIE, IN — Since its creation in 1977, the open-heart surgery program at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has reached a huge milestone: 7,000 open-heart cases. These cases include everything from Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) to valve repairs and replacements, and all the specialty cases in between. This is a low volume, community-based program as our physicians and advanced practice providers see both scheduled and emergent cases.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO