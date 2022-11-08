Montgomery County offers free campaign sign recycling

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling Facility in Moraine will accept and recycle campaign signs that are no longer needed.

Residents can drop off their signs at the facility under the green recycling canopy during their normal business hours.

The facility will accept all forms of campaign signs, even those having frames.

The free service is available now until November 30th.

Their business hours are as follows:

  • Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

For more information about the Montgomery County Solid Waste District or their recycling programs, you can call 937-225-4999 or visit www.mcswd.org.

