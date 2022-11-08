Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Free tree giveaway, paper shred event held at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report) Greenscape and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful together will host a tree giveaway and a paper collection event Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot E at TIAA Bank Field. This...
Jacksonville Beach mayor says they lost 50% of dunes since Nicole, Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach fared well through Nicole; however the dunes have now taken back-to-back beatings by tropical storms. They’re in rough shape. The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach Chris Hoffman says between the back-to-back storms, their local beach expert says they lost 50% of the dunes but they did their job.
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***Editor's Note: The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Thursday at 10 p.m. A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster...
'A Purple Heart Christmas': Teen writes book about veteran great-grandfather
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Every November 11th, we honor thousands of veterans across the First Coast and even millions more across the country. Taylor Salerno, a 13-year-old from Atlantic Beach, chose to honor veterans, and specifically those who were awarded the Purple Heart, by writing a children's book. 'A...
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
The show must go on: Super Girl Surf Pro competition continues despite Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for this year’s Super Girl Surf Pro competition. The three-day event is said to be the largest all-female surfing competition in the world. Held at Jacksonville beach, organizers had to work around...
'Maybe something can be done:' Nicole floods several homes on Ken Knight Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flooding is an issue that folks along Ken Knight Drive deal with almost daily. Even when there hasn't been a hurricane, puddles line parts of the street and up into the park. With yet another storm flooding several homes, it has some people feeling more could...
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
Houses still underwater, sewer system down for some in Welaka after Nicole
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding is still an issue in Sportsmans Harbor neighborhood. So much of an issue that their sewer system is shut down. Neighbor Suzanne Carroll describes what her backyard looked like after the storm. “We set up high we are at the high end of the...
Two men shot while driving on Jacksonville's Westside, Sheriff's Office says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are currently recovering in the hospital. The men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and interviewed by police there. According to JSO, they told...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do. San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry. A few roads are still shut down as of Friday...
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Man dead after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the Longbranch neighborhood of Jacksonville Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says at approximately 8 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 600 Winona Drive, which is May Mann Jennings Park, in...
4:30 high tide on St Johns River north of Palatka. Neighbors flooded.
The tide has not receded more than 6" all day. The winds have been relentless. Several neighbors flooded. Credit: Hollis Bliss.
Jacksonville Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon. Police say Eva Catherine Bethea was last seen around noon. She's described as being 100 pounds, 5-feet and 2-inches, with red hair and hazel eyes. Police did...
Putnam County neighborhood flooded out during Tropical Storm Nicole
Some of the neighbors have their sewer systems turned off after the storm. It's part of living on the river, but it's still causing a struggle.
