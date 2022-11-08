ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her. In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
