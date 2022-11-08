ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal court blocks Biden’s student loan bailout. Will the opinion stand?

A federal district judge blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout, holding that it is “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”. Biden’s plan cancels $10,000 of debt for borrowers who have federal student loans and make less than $125,000 per year, and...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker

Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
Washington Examiner

Decline is a choice

Following an abysmal showing in the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party has every reason to jettison former President Donald Trump and his thrice-failed MAGA agenda in favor of a younger, more serious, disciplined, and base-approved alternative. But Tuesday's results aren't just a reason; they're also an opportunity. The party...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

What if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own?

As many Republicans are left baffled over Tuesday's elections and wonder why the "red wave" that so many promised never materialized, one crucial word comes to mind: unity. Many people were overtly critical of the Republican candidates throughout the election — much of it was from Republicans themselves. But what if instead of criticizing their own, Republicans actually united around them? Wouldn't that be a much better strategy? Imagine if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Key factor of Garland decision on whether to charge Trump revealed in new report

Attorney General Merrick Garland does not think he should take into account any political fallout when he considers charges against former President Donald Trump related to the unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. It was reported by NBC News on Friday that “people familiar” with Garland’s deliberations say the attorney general “does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dump Trump now

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should be digging into the congressional budget to see if there is any money left over from former President Donald Trump’s southern border wall project. Whatever remains should be used to encase Mar-a-Lago in a mile-high wall of structural integrity not seen since the Ming Dynasty.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way

Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic lawmakers float striking deal with McCarthy for speaker's vote

With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing a more turbulent road to the speakership after Republicans’ lackluster gains on election night, some Democrats argue that attempting to strike a deal with the California Republican in exchange for speaker votes on the floor could be beneficial as other Democrats float attempting to nominate an alternative GOP choice like outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

