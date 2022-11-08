Read full article on original website
Hurricanes aim for reset button vs. Blackhawks
The Carolina Hurricanes will look for a bounce-back victory when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The Hurricanes are
Avalanche, Blues renew rivalry after testy playoff series
The St. Louis Blues just ended the longest winning streak in the NHL this season, and now they are going
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
