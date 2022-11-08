ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder

The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco

The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
