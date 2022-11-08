Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
The Boston Red Sox are diving into the pitching market hours before free agency kicks off, and they reportedly are interested in some notable names.
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder
The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco
The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?
The Houston Astros fired general manager James Click Friday morning, along with assistant GM Scott Powers. Owner Jim Crane will need to hire a new GM. Could he pursue former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who built the Astros' 2022 and 2017 World Series teams?
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
