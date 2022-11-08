ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Here's what's new with Windows 11 22H2's first feature drop update

By Zac Bowden
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2yol_0j3CrIgf00

What you need to know

  • Microsoft's first feature drop update for Windows 11 22H2 is now rolling out.
  • It features tabs in File Explorer, a new Suggested Actions menu, and more.
  • Users on 22H2 already should get the update automatically in the coming weeks.

Microsoft's first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2 is upon us! After Microsoft announced that it was planning to update Windows 11 on a more frequent basis with "continuous innovation" back in September, the company is now rolling out its first post-22H2 RTM feature drop which brings with it a handful of notable features and changes.

Now, frustratingly, Microsoft doesn't have an official name for these feature drops. It's not even calling them feature drops, but we're struggling to think of a better way to describe them. So, we're unofficially dubbing them feature drops! Internally, Microsoft refers to them as "Moment" updates, with this release being "Moment 1."

File Explorer improvements

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riKhV_0j3CrIgf00

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest new feature landing with Microsoft's first feature drop for Windows 11 22H2 involve the File Explorer, which is finally getting a tabbed navigation interface along with updates to its home page and sidebar.

The new tabs feature works similarly to tabbed web browsers that we're all familiar with. Along the top of File Explorer now exist a horizontal row of tabs, where you can add more and close them when finished. You can also now right-click on folders to open them in a new tab.

You can also drag files between tabs, but you can't move tabs between different File Explorer windows, at least not yet. You also can't rearrange your open tabs, meaning the order they opened is the order they'll be staying in until you close some of them.

Other improvements to File Explorer with this first feature drop are updates to the home page and sidebar interfaces. Microsoft has rearranged the sidebar, placing the home page and OneDrive locations at the very top, then your most frequently accessed local folders, followed by This PC and Network locations.

The updates home page is similar to the old one, but now has the ability to house pinned files for you to gain access to quickly. The pinned area sits between your most frequently accessed folders, and most recently opened documents. You can pin files from anywhere on your system by right clicking the file within File Explorer and selecting "Pin to quick access."

Suggested Actions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJduu_0j3CrIgf00

(Image credit: Future)

Also new with this release is a new quick actions menu that will appear when you highlight and copy a date or phone number. No matter the text field, copying a date or phone number will present a menu with options for either creating an event in your calendar, or calling and adding a phone number to your contacts list.

Right now, this feature only works in a few select regions, so if this doesn't appear for you when copying these formats, that's probably why. Microsoft says it will roll out to more markets in the coming weeks and months.

Taskbar updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7Rgj_0j3CrIgf00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

There are a handful of new Taskbar updates with this feature drop, including a new overflow menu UI that will appear when you run out of space for running apps on the Taskbar. Now, the Taskbar will present additional running apps in a three dotted overflow menu that floats above the Taskbar when you click on it. This will mostly be handy for users using Windows on a tablet or laptop with sub-13-inch screens.

Lastly, Microsoft has also added back the shortcut for launching Task Manager when right-clicking anywhere on the Taskbar. Hooray!

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away

Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
KTAR.com

Here are the differences between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

Q: I’ve been using Google Chrome as my default browser for years, but how does Microsoft’s Edge compare?. A: For the majority of us, the browser is the most used program on our computers — the average is 7 hours per day — so choosing the one that best suits your needs is important.
Windows Central

Windows Central

287
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy